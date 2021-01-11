Dan Bongino had an on-air meltdown on Fox & Friends this morning after Parler was kicked off the internet over its role in promoting the armed insurrection at the Capitol.

Bongino is a part-owner in Parler, the supposedly “free speech” alternative to Twitter that was a fave among Trump supporters. But over the weekend, Apple and Google removed the app from its app stores and Amazon kicked it off their web service – all because the Capitol riot was partially planned on Parler and the site had not done enough to police posts that encourage crime and violence.

But as John Amato at Crooks and Liars noted, Bongino showed no remorse for his site’s role in the violence which has left at least five dead. He only seemed to care about the loss of his investment and the right to the “free speech” that plotted crime and violence.

The three Fox & Friends cohosts were fine with that. Cohost and self-proclaimed Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt uttered not a word about the violence. She misleadingly introduced the subject by saying, “They’re silencing what’s being posted up there.”

Let me pause to say a few things. One, I, myself am very uncomfortable with the power of the tech giants and NewsHounds has been forced to delete content over some ridiculous objections (See the Blog Roll entry under “Feministing,” e.g.).

But Bongino is no free speech champion. He’s the guy who sued The Daily Beast for $15 million because an article initially reported that his NRATV show was canceled rather than noting that, according to Bongino, he had decided not to renew (the case was laughed out of court). As for Fox News, they impose their own requirements if you want to post on their site (see the end of this post for details).

Fox & Friends seemed all in on Bongino as Conservative Victim. They said nothing as Bongino called Apple, Amazon and Google “tech totalitarians” and “communists” and sided with his grievance-filled rants.

BONGINO: You understand, we were wiped out! Listen to me, America. We were wiped out! … I have not slept all weekend. They have effectively tried to bankrupt me and my investors on Parler. And you know what? They won.

Bongino went on to insist he’s engaging in a First Amendment fight despite the fact that all the companies that turned against Parler are private. “They wiped a company from the face of the earth this morning and liberals and the media are celebrating,” he said. As if giving cause for celebration to the liberals and the media are part of the “crime.”

But before long, Bongino indicated "they" had not won.

BONGINO: Parler will be back. So, just so the audience understands. I will go bankrupt and destitute before I let this happen … Parler will be back. We’ll be back by the end of the week, Parler. And I’m begging you all to please support us. It’s not about the money. It’s not about anything. If Parler goes down, everyone else will be next.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade did his part:

KILMEADE: Don't be surprised if they come for Fox next. They might not like what's coming out of Fox. They might not like a show –

BONGINO: Yes! Brian they're coming for Fox now!

KILMEADE: Absolutely.

BONGINO: They're coming -- CNN, Oliver Darcy, who used to pretend to be a conservative to grift for a paycheck from Campus Reform, this loser piece of garbage is calling for cable companies to de-platform Fox. What, are we going to talk by carrier pigeon? You think this is going to help? You worried about radicals, like everyone is on this network, including me, you think this isn't gonna -- you think this is going to de-radicalize everyone? Pushing them underground? To have to meet in speakeasies? You think this is helping? What planet do you live on, man? You're doing this radicalization.

Nobody pointed out that you must agree to FoxNews.com’s own terms of use if you want to create an account and comment on their site. An excerpt:

You agree not to use the Company Services to:

- Post, upload or otherwise transmit or link to Content that is: unlawful; threatening; abusive; obscene; vulgar; sexually explicit; pornographic or inclusive of nudity; offensive; excessively violent; invasive of another's privacy, publicity, contract or other rights; tortious; false or misleading; defamatory; libelous; hateful; or discriminatory;

You can watch Bongino’s meltdown below, from the January 11, 2021 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)