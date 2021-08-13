We need more public protests outside Fox, please!

As Mediaite reported, a small group protested outside Fox News’ Manhattan headquarters (1211 Avenue of the Americas, between 47th and 48th Streets). They burned an American flag and a picture of Tucker Carlson. “One protester, a Black man, using a megaphone, said, ‘You’re full of lies, you’re all racists and Nazis you’re Zionists, you’re KKK, Proud Boys…’” Mediaite noted.

Journalist Elad Eliahu was on the scene:

Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company



"You're all racist, you're nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK" pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

Tucker told me his response: "I'm proud to be burned with the flag." https://t.co/0VTUzaSPh0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2021

Sure he was. Because if there’s one thing Tucker Carlson hates almost as much as people of color, it’s America in 2021.

I’m not in favor of burning things but publicly calling out every single employee at Fox News, especially Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch, over the dangerous, disgraceful and anti-American propaganda propagated there is, in my opinion, one of the only ways we, the people, can fight back against this enemy of democracy.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)