A recent video of Bill O’Reilly berating and threatening a JetBlue worker over a flight delay proves he hasn’t changed a bit since getting fired from Fox over abusive behavior.

Apparently, Bill O’Reilly became incensed over a flight delay to the vacation spot of Turks and Cacos. Or maybe he just thought he deserved special treatment over a common problem most of us manage to handle without blowing a gasket and abusing a worker who did not cause the delay.

From The Daily Mail:

Dressed in a light jacket, rumpled pants and bright white sneakers, the 6ft. 4in. conservative commentator towers over the airline worker in the video snapped by a fellow passenger.

'What you're gonna do...it's three hours late,' he says. He can then be heard saying: 'No, no, no, You're gonna find out,' jabbing his finger aggressively at the airline employee.

When the employee says something, O'Reilly responds:'You f***ing scumbag. Don't talk to me like that.'

Although it's hard to hear much of the audio, at one point, the employee says, "You're threatening me with violence," to which O'Reilly replies, "No, I'm not." Later you can hear O'Reilly say, "You're gonna lose your job."

You can also see O'Reilly allowed his face mask to fall below his nose and mouth while he was blowing his top, potentially infecting people while he was at it. The incident occurred on Sunday, the day before the mask mandate was lifted.

In a statement, O’Reilly told The Daily Mail his flight was ultimately delayed five hours. Like so many abusers, O'Reilly played the victim over his bad behavior. “The guy was arrogant and falsely accused me of threatening him and I said: ‘You're lucky I didn't do that,'” O’Reilly said.

Nobody familiar with O’Reilly’s history should be surprised by this episode.

You can see leopard O’Reilly's unchanged spots below, via The Daily Mail.

(O’Reilly image via screen shot)