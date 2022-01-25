Earlier today, President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a bitch.” Tonight, Doocy told Fox viewers that Biden had called him and “cleared the air.”

In the first video below, Doocy, Fox News’ White House correspondent, shouted out a question to Biden: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden, apparently not realizing his microphone was still hot, said, with obvious disgust, “That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Naturally, Doocy appeared on Fox News during prime time, in this case the Hannity show. Despite the host’s best efforts to get Doocy to slam Biden or find some way to exploit the issue for political and/or ratings gain, Doocy was nothing but gracious.

DOOCY: After years of clips of the president and I kind of mixing it up on the campaign trail and during the transition and here at the White House - within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cell phone and he said, “It's nothing personal, pal.” And we went back and forth and we were talking about just kind of moving, moving forward. And I made sure to tell him that I'm always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, “You've got to.” And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it.

HANNTY: Alright, I wanna be your negotiator here and I would like to negotiate a 20-minute sit down with you and Biden, one-on-one. I think that would be - You know, I'm a Christian. I believe in forgiveness, OK. Did he apologize?

DOOCY: He cleared the air and I appreciate it. We had a nice call. He's –

HANNITY: That's not an answer. Did he apologize? That doesn't sound like an apology,

DOOCY: He, he said. It's nothing personal, pal.

HANNITY [with scorn]: Oh, pal.

DOOCY: And I told him that I appreciated him reaching out. [speaking louder] Eh, eh, Sean! The world is on the brink of, like, World War III right now.

HANNITY [laughing]: Yeah, I know, I get it.

DOOCY: With all this stuff going on, I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out this evening, while he was still at the desk, to give me a call and clear the air –

HANNITY: At least he called you “pal.”

DOOCY: But but you know what? I don't need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking.

You can watch the Doocy/Hannity exchange in the second video below, from the January 24, 2022 Hannity.