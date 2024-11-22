Only on Fox News would Rep. Nancy Mace be allowed to play the victim after she did everything she could to bully and humiliate transgender Rep.-elect Sarah McBride

In case you missed it, Mace went into a frenzy of mean-spirited anti-trans attacks on McBride (D-DEL) this week. As The Hill reported, on Monday, she "filed a resolution to prohibit transgender House members and staffers from using single-sex facilities that correspond to their gender identity, a move she later said was 'absolutely' driven” by McBride’s election. On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson, “facing mounting pressure from his conference to act on the issue, announced a policy barring transgender people from restrooms and changing rooms that align with their gender identity in the Capitol and House office buildings.” Mace later filed a proposal that “would extend the restrictions outlined in her original resolution to all federal buildings.”

But that wasn’t enough hate mongering for Mace. According to Lawyers, Guns and Money, she “tweeted 262 times in one day against newly elected Sarah McBride.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out swinging Wednesday night. She pointed out that there is no plan to enforce such a policy. “And so the idea that Nancy Mace wants little girls and women to drop trou[sers] in front of who? An investigator? Who would that be? Because she wants to suspect and point fingers at who she thinks is trans? … It is disgusting.”

Naturally, Mace went crying to Fox News where she also spewed more venom.

Anchor Trace Gallagher introduced Mace as "the lawmaker who introduced the bill to ban biological males from women's spaces.”

He quoted some of AOC’s clapback, though he left out the part about questioning how the policy would be enforced.

"I love living rent free in AOC's tiny little brain,” Mace sneered. “I mean, I never said anything like that. In fact, the irony here is that she's a radical-leftist insane clown.” Mace then pumped up her victimhood: “I'm a rape victim, I'm a survivor of sexual abuse. I have PTSD from the abuse I've suffered at the hands of a man.”

She forgot to mention – and Gallagher didn’t ask – why then she was supporting a guy like Matt Gaetz to be attorney general (this discussion happened the night before Gaetz withdrew.)

“It’s so weird and dangerous and perverted,” Mace continued, “this idea that it's OK for a naked man to be in a locker room with women. It's insanity to me and this has got to stop, and so in a world of this kind of insane ideology that AOC embraces, I aim to be a giant, and I plan to stop anybody, male or female, that's going to put women and girls in harm’s way.”

Gallagher quoted McBride’s response: 'I'm not here to fight about bathrooms, I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down the costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules outlined by Speaker Johnson even if I disagree with him.”

“Diplomatic, yes?" Gallagher added.

Even then Mace would not stop her viciousness – wrapped in a cloak of victimhood. "For sure, but she called me or he called me an extremist earlier this week, and right now, I've been on the phone with Capitol Police all night because I've received so many threats this week from the radical left, from men dressed as women who think I should be killed because I want women to have private spaces like bathrooms, dressing rooms, and locker rooms."

In an interview with CBS News, McBride rightly accused Republicans of trying to “manufacture a crisis” by politicizing her bathroom use. She also “indicated she had not intended to use multi-stall women's restrooms in the Capitol.” “I would like my grace to contrast with the grandstanding that we're seeing right now." McBride also said.

You can watch it below, from the November 20, 2024 Fox News @ Night.

