Dear readers,
I slipped on ice yesterday and broke my elbow. My other hand is bruised but not broken. Bottom line: I am OK but very uncomfortable and in a lot of pain. I hope to resume posting again in a few days.
Do you like this post?
Alt Evil commented 2022-12-16 01:52:40 -0500 · Flag
I’m so sorry! Feel better soon, and I hope you are not in too much pain.
Firefox commented 2022-12-15 23:48:42 -0500 · Flag
Ouch! Hope you get better soon.
Coincidentally, I too just had a fall, but no injury: I fell off my chair when I read about the new Trump Non Fungible Tokens.
Coincidentally, I too just had a fall, but no injury: I fell off my chair when I read about the new Trump Non Fungible Tokens.