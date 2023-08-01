Trump lawyer Alina Habba must be hanging around with the worst people on earth.

Habba, who left Trump’s legal defense team after being sanctioned nearly $1 million for Trump’s “completely frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, was, apparently, the best Team MAGA could come up with as a spokesperson for the twice impeached, twice indicted (so far) Trump in the wake of a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago stolen and mishandled classified documents case.

Habba was not exactly well-respected by the rest of Trump’s lawyers, according to The Daily Beast. “There’s hardly anyone in the Trump legal universe who can stand her,” The Daily Beast reported. The other lawyers reportedly thought Habba botched her job and didn’t know what she was doing. But Trump seems to have a thing for her that goes beyond her professional “abilities.” More from TDB:

In private, Trump has repeatedly commented on how much she “loves Trump” and has on many occasions gushed to close associates about her physical appearance—how she’s “a beauty” on TV and at his clubs, according to two sources who’ve talked to him about Habba in recent months.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Habba bears a resemblance to Trump’s incestuously beloved daughter.

In any event, it's clear the love is reciprocated.

Responding to last week's superseding indictment, which alleges Trump ordered that surveillance video of the boxes of the stolen documents be deleted, Habba said that every single surveillance video was turned over. Oddly, she added that not turning over the video was “something that could have been done but [Trump] never would act like that. He’s the most ethical American I know.”

As Crooks and Liars noted, Habba never denied that Trump tried to have the surveillance video destroyed, which is what the superseding indictment alleges.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream pointed out that the superseding indictment says Trump was “trying to get rid of surveillance video once it was under subpoena.” She acknowledged that the tapes had been given to the Department of Justice, “but the question is, was there an attempt to try to make sure that didn’t happen?”

Habba’s dodgy response? "If there was an attempt for him to not turn over documents or he wanted something deleted, do you not think that that’s something he couldn’t have gotten done?” Which did not answer the question. Habba continued, “Shannon, I know the facts, and the facts are when President Trump gets a subpoena, it goes to the organization, the organization turns it over.”

Funny, Habba said she knew the facts but she did not explain what they are.

You can see why other Trump attorneys thought so little of Habba below, from the July 30, 2023 Fox News Sunday.