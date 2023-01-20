While Fox News ignored the politically-motivated shootings at four NM Democrats’ homes, the same network loved talking about the upcoming charges for Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting on the NM movie set of Rust.

Last night, I wrote that some Media Matters research indicated Fox News spent less than a minute on the arrest of Solomon Pena, a failed, election-denying MAGA candidate who conspired with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners in December and January. Fortunately, no one was injured but Pena allegedly intended to cause serious injury or death.

Today, New Mexico prosecutors announced that Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with the film’s armorer.

Now, I fully understand the appeal of discussing the Rust case. It not only involves a celebrity, the details are horrific and sensational: Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with a gun when it went off and killed the film’s cinematographer.

That doesn’t make the story exponentially more important or more gripping than a MAGA candidate who could have killed four Democrats over politics.

But we know the real reason Fox is so interested in the Baldwin story: Unlike the MAGA would-be political assassin, Fox can weaponize this one against the left.

Almost every time I looked at Fox News today, a show was talking about Alec Baldwin.

That includes Fox’s top America-hater, Tucker Carlson. I’m sure he wished Baldwin was Black. But Carlson did his best with the material he had to work with.

Carlson’s first swipe was to sneer, “I assume that a lot of actors who were, of course, against the Second Amendment probably don’t know a lot about guns.”

Guest Stu Brumbaugh quickly got with the program. “We’ve got a lot of Hollywood people that will vilify firearms and then end up on their TV shows and movies and glorify them,” he said, right off the bat.

Carlson cackled with malicious glee. Has Brumbaugh “ever seen an actor decline a role because it involves guns?” Carlson asked.

“I'm sure the paychecks far outweigh their feelings towards firearms,” Brumbaugh replied.

“So, I guess it goes without saying that a lot of these are people who really just don’t know anything about firearms,” Carlson said, suggesting that he wanted to hear that it was Baldwin’s hypocritical ignorance about guns that got the cinematographer killed.

Brumbaugh took the hint. He said has been a lifelong hunter, presumably unlike Baldwin. “I mean, you see them have these conversations on the news channels and with politicians and everything else about firearms,” he continued, when “they totally don’t understand even the mechanics of them to begin with and they’re trying to make their point across of why they’re so bad and evil and everything else and you know honest, hard-working citizens that, you know, love guns and, you know, my guns have never harmed anybody or never been in the hands of anybody that would do harm.”

Apparently Brumbaugh finds it hard not to tell lefty actors what he thinks of them. “You know, you just look at those scenarios and then you’re, you kind of have to keep quiet on these movie sets and end up working with these individuals,” he said.

You can watch it below, from the January 19, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.