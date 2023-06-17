Alexander McCaskill, who has been identified as the author of the infamous “wannabe dictator” chyron of earlier this week, has said his good-byes to the network on Instagram.

“Today was my last day at FOX. It’s been a wild 10 years and it was the best place I’ve ever worked because of the great people I met. But the time has come. I asked them to let me go, and they finally did. To all my friends there: I will miss you forever,” McCaskill wrote.

McCaskill was the former managing editor for the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. He was also accused of anti-Semitism and misogyny by Abby Grossberg, a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer who has sued the network over an alleged toxic workplace. (The suit is reportedly on the verge of being settled.) You can hear Grossberg talk a bit about McCaskill here. The Daily Beast notes she named McCaskill as a ringleader.

The fact that Tucker Carlson sneered about McCaskill’s departure that he left Fox because “the women who run the network panicked,” adds weight to Grossberg’s allegations. It also suggests McCaskill was fired or, at least, pushed out.