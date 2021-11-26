Hey, Brit Hume, you’re almost 80 and you keep pretending to know more than real doctors about COVID and President Biden’s health – maybe you’re the one suffering from senility!

On a recent Special Report panel discussion, host Bret Baier invited attacks on Biden with a “question” to Biden-hating Hume:

BAIER: Brit, the White House confirming that President Biden is planning on running again in 2024, telling allies that. This as approval ratings are dropping not only for him but for Vice President Harris. What do you make of that public declaration now about 2024?

Hume quickly seized the opportunity not only to take a political swipe at Biden but to play a doctor on TV:

HUME: I don't think it's at all clear that he intends to run again, but I do think that as a political matter, you have to say that, because if you suggest or hint or outright say that you’re not going to run again, that makes you instantly a lame duck. And lame duck presidents don't do well. People don’t -- their influence wanes overnight.



So I think this was boilerplate in a sense, but boilerplate that had to be uttered. I think it's a far cry from certain he’ll run again and he’ll be in any condition to. In fact, I think the thing we have to watch is the question of whether he serves out his first term. He's clearly deteriorating. He's clearly senile. And his health is - despite his doctor's claims to the contrary – you know, when you are falling down stairs and so on, as he did climbing the stairs to Air Force One, that's worrisome.

What’s really worrisome is a guy lacking any medical credentials acting as if he is qualified to diagnose our president from a TV studio – without a single objection from the host.

Rather, in the exchange that followed, Baier gave Republican panelist Trey Gowdy the opportunity to amplify Hume’s smear. To Gowdy's credit, he pushed back a tad:

BAIER: Looking live at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. There's an event for military families there ahead of Thanksgiving. Air Force One pulled up to a hanger there, and there you see President Biden meeting the military members at Fort Bragg.



Trey, just follow up on what Brit said there about this announcement and the state of the Democratic Party that it feels, I guess, needs to put out that now.



GOWDY: I have no idea about the president's cognitive abilities. That's not my background. He’s always had an affected manner of speech for 25 years.

This is far from the first time Hume has pretended to be a medical expert on Fox News. Hume has repeatedly attacked the wearing of face masks, including Biden doing so, even though real medical experts say they help slow the spread of COVID.

Fake doctor Hume also called it “entirely reasonable” for older people to deliberately risk getting COVID for the sake of the economy. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Hume demanded that Biden debate in person a still-COVID-contagious Donald Trump in order to “get on with life.”

Nor is this the first time that Hume has “diagnosed” Biden’s mental state.

So, let’s see: 78 year-old Hume has delusions of medical proficiency and espouses anti-science conspiracy theories and bizarre death wishes for others. Maybe he’s the one who’s “clearly senile.”

You can watch Hume’s incompetence below, from the November 22, 2021 Special Report.