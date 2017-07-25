After eight years of attacking President Barack Obama, Sean Hannity is now trying to intimidate news anchors who dare to question Donald Trump.

Hannity began his hideous monologue last night by demonizing media critics of Dear Leader Trump:

HANNITY: From the very moment Donald Trump announced he was running for office, the mainstream, establishment media began their obsession with the man who would go on to become the 45th president of the United States. They mocked, they ridiculed the commander-in-chief. They continue to float their bizarre lies day in and day out. Their goal is simple. They want to delegitimize. They want to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.

You mean like when you relentlessly promoted Trump’s bogus birther attacks on President Obama? We’re still waiting for your apology over that, by the way. Or maybe when you smeared Obama for pitching like “a girl” at an All-Star Game? Mocked his fitness routine? Or maybe that time you became a Twitter joke over a “race video” that “exposed” Obama hugging a tenured Harvard professor in 1990?

But yeah, we get it. Smears don’t count against a Democratic president. And criticism is not allowed against a Republican, especially not if it’s a Republican Hannity loves as much as he loves Trump.

HANNITY: Tonight we’re gonna show you how you can combat and fight back this unfair, this abusively-biased, fake news and hold members of the Destroy Trump media accountable.

Hannity then praised the Trump administration’s “effective tactics” of “speaking out on the very programs that spew the misinformation and lies about the president and standing up to these pundits and so-called journalists who treat the White House with hatred and disdain." He added, "I’m loving this fight back.”

Hannity played a montage of Trump spokespeople “fighting back” on CNN and ABC, which he described as “beginning to shine a bright light on these dark corners of this fake news industry.”

HANNITY: And now thanks to social media, you can, too. … You can call out fake news right at the source. For example, you can tell fake news’ Jake Tapper exactly what you think of his interview with Anthony Scaramucci, you can do it on Twitter. Or you can message Brian Stelter, Humpty-Dumpty, Jeff Zucker’s stenographer, about his Russia, Russia, Russia obsession and lack of desire to be fair and balanced and point out Hillary, Uranium One, and felonies she committed. And of course you’ve got liberal Joe, calling the president a schmuck, a goon, a thug and mentally unhinged. Great job, NBC. And if you don’t think those remarks are appropriate, just send him a tweet. And over there, of course you have Mika helping out, the over-the-top, feigning outrage everyday, her disgusting treatment of Kellyanne Conway, very despicable.

Yet, remember how despicably Hannity and Fox News treated Michelle Obama? Attacking her weight? For being “so angry” during a speech at Tuskegee University? We do.

Hannity then urged his fans to go after management at news channels:

HANNITY: You want to take it to the next level? Write a message to their bosses, send a tweet over to Zucker, over at fake news CNN or Andy Lack from NBC fake news. Right now, the media is living in their little bubble. It is our job to remind them that there is an America way outside of New York, D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tonight, technology is now making it possible for you to take your point of view directly to the source and show America’s elites that the forgotten men and forgotten women of this country voted for this agenda and they want it completed and for them to stop lying to you. Take to the social media, and I think you’re going to have a positive impact.

Yeah, Hannity’s a real heartland kind of guy. When he’s not in his Long Island mansion or enjoying the private beach and private elevators in his Naples, Florida luxury condo, or flying in a private jet, I’m sure he’s right there with you, middle America. That is, the 38% of you who approve of Trump and the even fewer who approve of Trumpcare.

Watch Hannity wage war on democracy below, from the July 24, 2017 Hannity show.