Donald Trump’s views on women are not exactly enlightened. But to hear Fox & Friends guest, former pro-choice radical feminist now radical right-wing propagandist Tammy Bruce, you’d actually think that Trump is some kind of women’s champion. Who knew?!

On last Sunday’s Fox & Friends, cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy framed the propaganda by contrasting the decreasing number of Women’s March participants with an increasing number of anti-abortion marchers at the annual Washington, D.C. “March for Life.”

Bruce (a lesbian who has denigrated transgender children and defended Indiana’s anti-gay legislation) asserted that when Americans believe in something, they come together and the anti-abortion protesters “believe in something, they’ve come together for it, they have not come together based on lies or manipulation or being gaslit and the opposite is the case for the Women’s March.”

Bruce informed us that the reason behind the dwindling Women’s March numbers is because - wait for it – women are finally realizing the greatness of Donald J. Trump. After she claimed that women realize that “they were lied to and the president has been successful,” she listed all the “false” expectations of Trump which haven’t come to fruition. (No mention was made of the accurate prediction that he would seek to roll back abortion rights and defund Planned Parenthood.)

Bruce provided a litany of good economic numbers starting with how Trump lifted 600,000 women out of poverty, a stat touted by Trump supporting “Dr.” Gina Loudon and Breitbart, without sourcing. (But as these are, ahem, reliable sources, I’m sure that it’s correct, right?) No mention made of how Trump wants to shred the safety net for those poor folks still among us. Bruce continued her glowing report on Trump’s economy and proclaimed that women “have succeeded under this president and the American women know this.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News anti-abortion propagandist, enthused about how the anti-abortion marchers are younger and more optimistic than those in the Women’s Marches. Campos-Duffy described the latter as looking “very angry” and “a little menopausal.” (Chuckles heard in background.) She didn’t mention that a large contingent of the anti-abortion march participants are Christian/Catholic school students.

Bruce waxed poetic about how Trump inspires women in “looking forward to positive elements in the future” and that “we’re not inspired by hate.” She made the absurd claim that the Women’s March was “never about women’s issues,” but “remains about hating Trump, removing a duly elected president, condemning someone, being victims.” She scolded us about how we don’t need to base our votes on hate.

Former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz mentioned an “enthusiasm gap” between the left and the right. But Bruce, being a loyal Trump foot-soldier (or should I say handmaid), said that the number of people in the weekend march was less than the overflow numbers from a Trump rally. Naturally, she didn’t cite specific numbers. (Hearty laugh from Trump toady cohost Pete Hegseth at that remark.) Given that Trump’s rallies are full of hate and division, Bruce’s claim that he inspires positivity was truly laughable.

In true Fox News fashion, Bruce couldn’t resist taking a dig at President Obama. She added that, in contrast to Trump’s “successes” for women, Obama was successful in getting people on food stamps. This being Fox, she didn’t cite actual data. She claimed that Trump has grown manufacturing jobs when that, clearly, isn’t true. She actually said that today’s work climate, for women, is “such a paradise now.”

Pete Hegseth reiterated the “fantastic,” “joyful” qualities of Trump’s rallies.

Never mind alternate facts, try alternate reality – but that’s Fox News…

You can watch this alternate reality below, from the January 19, 2020 Fox & Friends.