The favorite sheriff of Fox News and Donald Trump showed off his hideous brand of patriotism by suggesting he wants to strangle any and all Democrats. Even though he is supposedly a Democrat.

This is OUR day! The hour is at hand.

It is what we worked for, fought for, prayed for. The inauguration of Donald Trump to be 45th POTUS pic.twitter.com/hS6J73tRmL — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 20, 2017

Here’s what Business Insider reported about Clarke’s appearance at the “DeploraBall” a Thursday-night event reportedly “organized by some of Donald Trump’s more prominent alt-right supporters”:

While addressing the boisterous crowd from the stage, Clarke, who is a registered Democrat and has run as a Democrat in each of his elections as Milwaukee County sheriff, said the only way he’d reach across the aisle to work with liberal politicians would be “to grab one of them by the throat.” “You may know me, you may not,” Clarke told the crowd. “I am one of those bare-knuckle fighters. When I hear people say we need to reach across the aisle and work with the Democrats, you know what I say? The only reason I’ll be reaching across the aisle is to grab one of them by the throat.”

This latest unhinged hate mongering came not long after Clarke called CNN's Marc Lamont Hill a “jigaboo” and threatened to “knock out” a man who accused him of harassment. Later, the sheriff’s official Facebook page posted a photo of a man saying, “Cheer up, snowflake… If Sheriff Clarke were to really harass you, you wouldn’t be around the whine about it.”

Watch sore winner Clarke’s latest unhinged rant below, via Twitter:

While I was inside at DeploraBall, DC police were outside doing a hell of a job keeping creep a-hole agitators away. pic.twitter.com/xL5AzkZnh5 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 20, 2017

