Sean Spicer went on Fox News to defend John Bolton’s and Donald Trump’s refusal to listen to the audio recording of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder by denigrating it as merely “somebody yelling and screaming.” In fact, the recording is believed to have important evidence linking Saudi Crown Prince MBS to the killing.

As Crooks and Liars’ John Amato put it, “Bolton is the CURRENT National Security Advisor. His job is to notice when foreign governments murder US journalists.”

It’s Trump’s job, too. The CIA concluded that Khashoggi’s murder in Istanbul was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MBS”). But “America First” Trump, who has handsomely benefitted from Saudi money, including MBS’, has stood with the kingdom over the U.S.

So it was no surprise that Cadet Bone Spurs Trump has refused to listen to the Khashoggi murder tape. Nor that Chickenhawk Bolton, who has been salivating for war with Iran and/or North Korea, would follow suit.

“Why do you think I should? What do you think I’ll learn from it?” he said at a White House briefing [on Tuesday]. “I’m trying to make a point to everyone that says why don’t you listen to the tape, unless you speak Arabic, what are you going to get from it?”

Yesterday, inauguration-crowd-size liar Spicer defended Bolton’s cowardice while appearing as the #OneLuckyGuy on Fox News’ Outnumbered show.

SPICER: I think the evidence just probably shows somebody yelling and squealing. There’s no question Khashoggi was killed and dismembered. The question is and what’s the issue is, who ordered it? Did it go to the crown prince?

Actually, the recording has important evidence about who ordered the killing:

The recording is seen by intelligence officials as some of the strongest evidence linking Prince Mohammed to the killing. People familiar with recordings of the killing say that Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a security officer who frequently traveled with the prince, can be heard in one recording making a phone call to someone believed to be one of the prince’s aides.

While translations of the Arabic may differ, the people briefed on the call said Mr. Mutreb said to the aide words to the effect of “the deed was done.”

Watch Spicer’s cruel defense of the indefensible below, from the November 28, 2018 Outnumbered, via Crooks and Liars.