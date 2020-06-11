When news broke last week that Sean Hannity had been divorced for more than a year, I suggested that a new woman was the reason this information had suddenly become public. Today we learned Ainsley Earhardt is the one.

As I wrote in a post for Crooks and Liars today, Gabriel Sherman broke the news that the two have been “dating” for “quite some time.”

I think it’s pretty darn clear it’s more than “dating.” According to People, Earhardt is renting a home nearby Hannity’s and uses his studio for her Fox & Friends broadcasts.

People also reported that the two have “been seeing each other very secretively for years."

The source says Earhardt and Hannity have been seen together "acting flirty in off-hours" and "getting cozy in the back of" a New York City bar not far from the Fox News studios.

"And he's whisked her off on his chopper for a vacation many times," the source says.

The couple couldn’t have looked more like soulmates in hypocrisy as they spent five minutes whining over Obama vacationing and fundraising instead of working during a July 22, 2014 appearance together on the Hannity show. The video is below. At about 3:23, Earhardt promised to get some pictures of Obama in his “dopey” hat for Hannity. That was right before the two shared a giggle over Obama’s weight workout.

