Yesterday’s news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has an indictment on the way got Sean Hannity acting as though Hillary Clinton is the one who should be impeached.

Last month, I wrote a post facetiously asking, “Does Fox News wish Hillary Clinton had won the election?” I wrote that because Fox spends so much time attacking her, it seems as though Fox would rather have a target in the White House than to defend Trump. That was before Hannity’s Uranium One “Clinton controversy” which, I contend, is little more than an excuse to deflect from and discredit the Mueller investigation. Whipping up extra hate for Clinton and, by extension, Democrats is a fringe benefit.

So after the news came down yesterday that Mueller has an indictment coming (now expected on Monday) related to his Russia investigation, Hannity’s thoughts naturally turned to Clinton.

Hannity was off last night but he interrupted his promotion of his movie (starring his racist pal, Kevin Sorbo) with a tweeted “defense” of Trump by way of spewing hate and smears.

When will @HillaryClinton be indicted? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

Guess;Mueller and Media working hand in hand. Media to be tipped off. Mueller was FBI Director Who knew of Russian crimes before Uranium one — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

In what is probably a textbook case of psychological projection, Hannity suggested the indictment was Mueller’s way to deflect from Fox’s non-stop promotion of the phony Uranium One “scandal.”

This has been a HORRIBLE week for Mueller, Special Counsel’s office. THIS IS ALL A DISTRACTION. Monday I’ll have the details. TICK TOCK....! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

Left needs a dramatic change in the narrative!! Uranium One, Fusion GPS dossier, all out this week. This is a distraction! TICK TOCK.... — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

How well this gambit works going forward remains to be seen. But it suggests that Hannity is willing to promote a Constitutional crisis once the actual indictment(s) arrive. That is very, very troubling on its own. The fact that a cable news network would let him do this is just as concerning.

(Hannity image by Nina Brodsky)