The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll is back! After a two-week hiatus because I was at dance camp Memorial Day weekend, followed by a week without enough candidates, we’ve now got a bounty of outrageous riches. Check them out!

Before we get to the poll, let’s give an overdue round of raspberries to Ainsley Earhardt. Her vicious lie about abortion and Democrats made her the much-deserving winner of our last poll. You can check out her outrageous quote and the full results here.

And now for our current contenders…

Charles Payne:

I got to tell you, personally, I think Bill Barr has been refreshing.

Brian Kilmeade, in his New York studio, pretending to know that a London crowd was not booing Ivanka Trump when she exited 10 Downing Street:

Yeah, it does [sound like booing]. And it’s not for Ivanka, it’s for John Bolton and he loves it.

Raymond Arroyo, at Normandy American Cemetery, just after he and Laura Ingraham mocked former Vice President Joe Biden and war veteran Pete Buttigieg, just before claiming to be moved by the solemnity of the setting:

God was certainly in the air here and you feel it as well.

Tucker Carlson (not joking):

Almost every nation on earth has fallen under the yoke of tyranny -- the metric system.

Donald Trump mocking the Speaker of the House of Representatives and decorated war veteran Robert Mueller while at Normandy American cemetery:

I think she's a disgrace. I actually don't think she's a talented person. I've tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She is incapable of doing deals. She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. The Mueller report came out. It was a disaster for them. They thought their good friend Bobby Mueller was going to give them a great report and he came out with a report with 13 horrible angry Democrats who were totally biased against me, a couple of them worked for Hillary Clinton.

[…]

Let me tell you, [Mueller] made such a fool of himself, because what people don't report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong. But Nancy Pelosi, I call her nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about it.

Nile Gardiner:

[Trump] projected statesman-like leadership on the world stage





Sean “Lock her up!” Hannity, suddenly finding love for democratic tolerance – just in time to weaponize it against Nancy Pelosi:

[S]he wants a political opponent locked up in prison?

That happens in banana republics -- beyond despicable behavior. And by the way, they would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.

Cast your vote below. Our poll will remain open until 11:59 PM EDT on June 16, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10340296 is set after the user votes)