I have a feeling we’ll have a big winner in this week’s poll of Fox News outrageousness. But I promise you that all six entries in this week’s poll are worthy of your consideration. Any one of them would be a deserving “winner.” So check them out!

The nominees this week are:

Donald Trump, explaining why he doesn’t bother taking most of his daily intelligence briefings:

“I’m like a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing and the same words every single day for the next eight years. It could be eight years—but eight years. I don’t need that.”

John Bolton, on the hacking that our intelligence agencies have concluded was done by the Russians in order to help Donald Trump win the election:

“It’s not at all clear to me, just viewing this from the outside, that this hacking into the DNC and the RNC computers was not a false flag operation.”

Jeanine Pirro, blowing the “secret Muslim” dog whistle as she suggests that Russian interference with our presidential election is no big deal:

“Why are you so obsessed with Russia? You, who cut a deal and were made a fool of by the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism, Iran. You know, the one that funds Hezbollah and Hamas and whose people yell ‘Death to America.’ […] But you’re obsessed with the Russian who at least is a Christian, who himself is obsessed with killing ISIS.”

Bill O’Reilly, blaming President Obama for rise of heroin overdoses.

“President Obama has made it a cause to go out and try to convince Americans that number one, selling heroin’s not a violent crime. That’s insane to me. Because I have seen what heroin does to people. All right? And number two, he does this because he believes that the justice system is unfair to black heroin dealers, see? Because more of them are arrested. The black heroin dealers and the crack dealers who are out on the streets, who are actually pedaling on the streets and are easier to arrest. He sees this as a racial thing. So he has tied the racial thing in to his permissive attitude about narcotics and what do we have? An explosion, an explosion of heroin use. Kids wanting to try it thinking it’s cool. And that comes from the top. The leadership of this country so it is his fault.”

Bill O’Reilly, boasting about his “win” in forcing people to say “Merry Christmas.”

“We’re just happy that most Americans see Christmas as a positive experience. And we’re happy we could contribute to that.”

Ainsley Earhardt, discussing the tragedy of having a cross removed from a municipal Christmas tree:

“It is gut wrenching to see that cross come down but Christians are used to being persecuted and have been since Jesus was walking this earth.”

By the way, the winner of our last poll was Fox News host (and potential Donald Trump employee) for saying that people don’t need health insurance because there are emergency rooms.

This poll will run until next Saturday. Cast your vote below!