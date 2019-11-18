Not surprisingly, there was lots of outrageousness in Fox News’ reaction to the Trump impeachment hearings last week. So we picked out the best of the worst for your consideration this week. We also chose some "good" quotes about Trump's mysterious visit to the hospital and more. Check them out and cast your vote!

But first, a round of raspberries for Laura Ingraham. Her attempt to blame immigrants and George Soros for the Blue Wave in Virginia was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You can check out the full poll and results here. But do make sure to check out this week’s candidates. You will not be disappointed!

And the nominees are:

Newt Gingrich, spinning Donald Trump’s demand that Ukraine investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election:

This is about the right of a president of the United States to seek the truth.

Tucker Carlson, smearing those who took offense at the anti-immigrant remarks by Canadian hockey sportscaster Don Cherry:

If I can just clarify, they're not sensitive at all, they’re fascists. They actually have no real feelings. They’re faking their outrage.

Gregg Re and Chad Pergram previewing the impeachment hearings on FoxNews.com:

Behind the scenes, House Democrats were predicting a "phenomenal week," Fox News is told. At the same time, Republicans have been preparing a methodical and vigorous cross-examination of Democrats' witnesses, whose accounts of President Trump's alleged wrongdoing have been based largely on hearsay and intuition.

Joseph diGenova smearing impeachment witness George Kent by suggesting he's controlled by George Soros:

Well, there's no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States State Department. He also controls the activities of FBI agents overseas who work for NGO's, work with NGO's. That was very evident in Ukraine. And Kent was part of that. He was a very big protector of Soros. His testimony today showed this, kind of, stern sort of discomfort with not being included in certain discussions. But the truth is, George Soros had a daily opportunity to tell the State Department through Victoria Nuland what to do in the Ukraine. And he ran it, Soros ran it. He corrupted FBI officials, he corrupted foreign service officers. And the bottom line is this, George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he's doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen, for business interests, not for good government business.

Sean Hannity, attacking impeachment hearing witness Marie Yovanovitch, who got a round of applause after her testimony:

Welcome to the witch trial led by the congenital liar. By the way, what's he so afraid of? Oh, that's right. The truth. That's what he's terrified of. And that's why we didn't hear from an actual fact witness again. She knew nothing. As Devin Nunes said, "Why was she even there?"

We just get more testimony, and more testimony, yes, another self-important very narcissist diplomat snowflake who can't take minor, tiny baby criticism, a witness to nothing. She had no reason to be there.

Stephanie Grisham’s ridiculous explanation for Trump’s unscheduled visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday, three months ahead of his annual checkup:

We’ve got a really busy year ahead, as you can imagine, and so the president decided to go to Walter Reed and kind of get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam. That’s all it was, it was very routine. We had a down day today, and so he made the decision to head there.

[…]

He is healthy as can be. I put a statement out about that. He’s got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6:00 a.m. until, you know, very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.

Jeanine Pirro, validating Grisham’s obviously deceitful explanation for Trump’s trip to the hospital:

You know, Stephanie, he’s almost superhuman. I don’t know how anyone can deal with what he’s dealing with.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on November 24, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10461859 is set after the user votes.)