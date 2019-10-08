Michael Knowles’ disgusting attack on Greta Thunberg triggered both a Fox News apology and a well-deserved win in our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. You can view the full poll results here. But do come back and cast your vote in this week’s poll.

And the nominees are:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

The president shouldn’t be getting impeached. He should be getting celebrated for draining the swamp and following through on another one of his campaign promises.

Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, to guest Corey Lewandowski:

Did you have a little Merlot with dinner?

[…]

You sound a little slurry. You sound a little Bidenesque.

Tucker Carlson, three hours before a column he co-wrote was published, slamming Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine as wrong, “over-the-top” and “no way to spin this as a good idea”:

[T]wo years from now, are Democrats really going to say it was a wise idea to make up this ludicrous, unbelievably dumb story about Ukraine?

Rep. Debbie Lesko, suggesting that Trump was not looking for personal, political gain when he withheld aid and tried to strong-arm the president of Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden

[I]t doesn’t make sense for the president of the United States to go after him when he was already a weak candidate.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on October 13, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

