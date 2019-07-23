In all of Outrageous Fox Quote polling history, I don’t think I’ve seen so much craziness packed into one week. Don’t believe me? Check out this week’s candidates after the jump.

But first, let’s give a round of raspberries to Tucker Carlson for his latest win, a despicably inflammatory attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar. I thought Donald Luskin’s delight that 25% of Americans can’t afford to reitre would win, but Carlson won by a large margin.The full poll results are here.

And now, this week’s contenders:

Former acting director of ICE Thomas Homan proud of his hatred for America as he talked about his feelings toward a Democratic congressmember grilling him at a Congressional hearing:

I hesitated a minute before I started yelling because I actually think about getting up and throwing that man a beating right there in the middle of the room.

Sean Hannity, spinning Trump’s “go back” tweets:

The president said, “love it or leave it.” It's not really a new concept. That is, it's been said many, many times in the past, which is kind of what the president said, except in his own way.

Eric Trump spinning Daddy Trump’s unpopular “go back” tweets:

I’m telling you, 95% of this country is behind him in this message.

Hal Lambert:

President Trump's been the best president in history for Hispanics in this country.

Sen. Rand Paul, seething over Jon Stewart calling him out for obstructing the passage of permanent reauthorization of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund:

I think I should be commended and loudly cheered for being one of the few fiscally responsible people up here.

Sean Hannity, using his television show to threaten Iran:

I want to speak directly to the Iranian mullahs. I want to tell you I have known President Trump for, well, about 23-plus years. Let me tell you what's not going to happen to help you out tonight and what could happen. You keep pushing this button, and I can promise you the president is never going to engage in a boots on the ground, long protracted conflict. No. He is going -- if he acts, he is going to act and it's going to be over quickly. That's my prediction.



And you have been warned. It will be over and it will be over quickly. That is my prediction to the Iranian mullahs. So you keep acting the way you're acting and you will see -- like we have been right on so many issues over the years, we will be right on that prediction.

Jenna Ellis Rives, attacking a Democratic bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour:

[T]hat’s fundamentally anti-American. That’s against capitalism. … If you look at our capitalist system, the minimum wage should be zero."

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on July 28, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

