Despite attacking the Russia investigation because of personnel who supported Hillary Clinton, Mike Huckabee is absolutely certain that his former crony in Arkansas will be totally “fair” as he zealously looks for ways to go after the Clinton Foundation.

In case you missed it, Huckabee complained last month that the Russia investigation “stinks worse than cabbage cooking in a small, unventilated kitchen, with sardines on the side” because “a whole bunch of the investigators” are “Hillary Clinton donors and supporters.”

But now that Huckabee’s former aide has been appointed the federal prosecutor in Arkansas, and the Department of Justice seems to have caved to Donald Trump’s and Fox News’ pressure to go after Clinton – why, Huckabee is singing quite a different tune.

After Lisa Boothe, the hiked-dress cohost, asked, “What do viewers at home need to know” about Hiland, Huckabee suddenly decided that political partisanship is a nothing burger in a prosecutor. Or maybe it's only a nothing burger when a Republican is going after a Democrat:

HUCKABEE: He’s fair but he’s fearless. … Here’s what people ought to understand. Cody Hiland has prosecuted Republicans in his district, even against pressure from other Republicans that said, “Cody, just let it go.” He doesn’t let it go.

Well, Mueller is a Republican and at least one member of his team, Andrew Goldstein, successfully prosecuted a Manhattan Democrat who had been the longtime speaker of the State Assembly.

Not one of the three cohosts brought up any of those inconvenient truths.

So Huckabee continued his hypocritical endorsement of Hiland:

HUCKABEE: He’s gonna be fair. He’s not gonna play this politically. It’s not who he is, it’s not what he does. Look, I’ve said he would prosecute his own grandmother if he thought she had done something that was worthy of being prosecuted. I’ve said it this way: If I were guilty, I’d be scared to death. If I were innocent, I’d sleep well at night.

Naturally, the three Trump Friends playing news hosts on TV were delighted.

“That’s all you’d want,” cohost Pete Hegseth said. Then he seemed ready to skip the investigation and get right to the Clinton indictments. And Huckabee was right there with him in the pre-judging:

HEGSETH: You know the Clintons and, sort of, their reputation for shady backroom deals and for years, coming from Arkansas. I mean, if we really started looking under the hood on this stuff, how far could it possibly go? HUCKABEE (laughing): I mean, it go a long way. There’s an enormous level of – during the time when there was only one party in Arkansas [meaning Democrats], I mean, anything went. … We saw 17 different elected officials, state legislators, other statewide officials who were indicted, convicted and/or sentenced to various things … Cody saw all of that. He understands what this looks like. And something that I do know that Cody is very committed to is getting rid of public corruption. … He just doesn’t tolerate public corruption because he understands how dangerous it is to our form of government. … Pay-for-play is what really is at stake here and that’s what they’ve got to look at.

Watch the partisan double standard below, from the January 7, 2018 Fox & Friends.