Trump toady Mark Levin had a serious bout of amnesia today as he suggested that Donald Trump has been the most ethical, scandal-free president in memory.

Apparently, Levin haz a sad over Sen. Mitt Romney’s criticisms of Trump. On BlazeTV’s LevinTV show yesterday, Levin (also a Fox News host) defended St. Donnie from Meanie Mitt:

LEVIN: I wish I was questioning Romney because I would ask him: Do you think it was the right thing in World War II for FDR to build an alliance not just with Churchill of course but with Stalin who murdered 30 million of his own people? What do you think about that, Willard?

I mean, I can go through history, one case after another how people are so terribly imperfect.

But I will say this about our president: While he’s been president, there hasn’t even been a hint of scandal. Not a hint. And I can talk about past presidents who, while they’ve been in office, scandal after scandal after scandal about their personal lives.

Apparently, Levin missed the Stormy Daniels scandal, the Karen McDougal scandal, Trump’s ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Rob Porter (Remember, Trump praised Porter, said nothing about the women he allegedly abused, when Porter resigned). And maybe Levin doesn’t count the 2019 accusation of rape by E. Jean Carroll since it occurred in 1990s, but Trump’s response, “She’s not my type” should scandalize anyone but a die-hard Trump lickspittle. And while it also happened before sworn into office, that’s no reason to excuse the Access Hollywood video - in which Trump boasted about grabbing women “by the p***y.” Oh, and we recently learned another woman has accused him of doing just that to her.

Those are just the personal scandals I can think of. HuffPost reminds us of more: Trump’s lies about his inauguration crowd size, at least six cabinet members misusing public funds, sharing classified intelligence with Russians, Ivanka Trump and her husband using private emails for public business and more.

Also, it's pretty obvious that Trump and Melania don't have much of a marriage. Who knows what he's been doing that we don't yet know about?

Last but definitely not least, there’s Trump's extortion of Ukraine and his betrayal of our allies, the Kurds, that just happened to benefit Russia.

But, hey, what would any of that count in comparison to a blow job that Bill Clinton lied about, right Mark?

Watch it below, from the October 21, 2019 LevinTV, via Media Matters.

Correction: This post originally stated that the video was from today's LevinTV show.