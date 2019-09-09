Michelle Malkin holds herself up as a friend to Jews but she is pushing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to go along with the rest of her bigoted hatriotism.

Media Matters caught Malkin on Fox & Friends this morning mouthing the same kind of white supremacist “invasion” rhetoric we've come to know all too well of late. In this case, Malkin added some distinctly anti-Semitic shading. Media Matters explains:

Malkin pushed a dangerous, anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that various right-wing media figures have previously peddled on Fox News. Before carrying out the attack, the Tree of Life synagogue shooter wrote an online post blaming Jewish people in the U.S. “for bringing in an invasion of nonwhite immigrants.” Like Malkin, the shooter worried about George Soros’ influence -- a common anti-Semitic trope -- on undocumented immigration at the U.S. southern border, and he expressed paranoia that the United Nations was seeking to undermine the United States.

On Fox & Friends, Malkin spoke of “global financiers,” such as Soros, who support “what I call the illegal-alien lawyers lobby” as she promoted her latest screed that seems as full of loathing for America as she ever was:

MALKIN: And the first half of the book talks about all of the foreign enemies that are colluding to undermine American sovereignty. And then of course all the domestic forces within the United States who are sabotaging our will when it comes to enforcing strictly immigration law. And all of these forces are the same forces that are aligned in the anti-Trump resistance. And boy, is our president up against a lot. Because, as I've always exposed in all of my work dating back to Invasion from 2002, it's both ideological parts of the spectrum.

[…]

And what we had last Friday was hysteria from The New York Times, bashing our president because he's rethinking the entire refugee resettlement racket. This is part of the U.N. agenda. And under Obama, those numbers exploded to close to 100,000 people that we were bringing in with very little vetting. And today I'm breaking a story on 60 refugee jihadis that we've let in that came here to stab, plot, and bomb Americans under the guise of compassion. And only somebody like President Trump has had the courage to say, you know what? We need to freeze that.

Predictably, the three cohosts lapped that up. They just happened to have three copies of her book prominently placed on the table in front of them. There was also a nearly full-screen graphic that looked designed by a book publicist.

Media Matters also caught Malkin whining about being called an anti-Semite the day before which is strange given that she loves to hate just about everyone white nationalists hate. But she was complaining to anti-Semitic Gavin McInnes - right before agreeing with the far-right conspiracy theory that Soros is a “Holocaust facilitator,” rather than a Holocaust survivor.

This is not the first time the world’s most sour sourpuss has validated McInnes' bigotry. At CPAC this year, HuffPost caught Malkin saying McInnes is on “the front lines for liberty,” along with other well-known bigots. She closed "by telling the crowd that ‘diversity is not our strength,’ parroting a slogan white supremacists have used for years," HuffPost noted.

Watch Malkin reveal that anti-Semitism is one of the few things she likes below, from the September 9, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.