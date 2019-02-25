No, Jon Stewart did not tell Fox News that it is harming America, though it surely is, when he appeared on FNC’s America’s Newsroom show today. But he did have a message for Republicans Stewart clearly wanted to deliver un-controversially: Permanently fund the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Stewart outlined the situation in an editorial today in New York's Daily News:

Last week, the Justice Department announced that because of a lack of funding, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) will need to make severe cuts of between 50% and 70% on pending compensation awards for injuries caused by the toxins. This will impact thousands of 9/11 responders, survivors and their families who have been waiting years for help.

[…]

Congress must pass the bipartisan bill that’s titled Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. This legislation, being introduced today by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer and Cory Gardner, and Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler and Pete King, with support from members across the nation, fully funds the VCF so that these heroes never have to drag themselves down these hallways again.

It reverses the cuts in awards and keeps the fund open to deal with those that have yet to be impacted by the toxins at Ground Zero.

Stewart appeared on Fox with 9/11 responder John Feal as the two chatted companionably with host Sandra Smith about sick first responders having to choose between food and medicine. No one said anything about Stewart's long history of skewering Fox News.

I’m all for passing this bill but wouldn’t universal health insurance ensure that everybody is covered without having to pass a special bill just to make sure those who especially need and deserve health care get it?

Just saying.

And Jon, once you secure funding for that worthies of causes, would you please get back to your brilliant social commentary? The #Resistance needs you, too. More than ever.

Meanwhile, watch Stewart enter the Fox den for a worthy cause below, from the February 25, 2019 America’s Newsroom.