Memo to Laura Ingraham and Fox News: If you’re going to condemn someone for a “repugnant attack on Ivanka Trump,” Ann Coulter, who publicly fantasizes about murdering people, is probably not your best spokesperson.

As a banner read, “WHY DOES THE LEFT GET A PASS ON HATE SPEECH?” Ingraham self-righteously cited Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” and old, incendiary blog posts by Joy Reid to rev up the conservative victimhood.

Yet Coulter not only got a pass on her own hate speech, she was introduced as “one of Reid’s targets,” as though Coulter were merely a victim of hate speech and not someone who has made it integral to her brand.

“This is what you and I have become accustomed to,” Ingraham whined. “Liberals can say anything they want about woman, minorities, Jews, and get away with it.”

Coulter could have used the moment to take a stand on behalf of free speech or at least had the decency to own up to her own rhetoric. Instead, she went along with the victimhood pretense, even as she descended into new hate mongering.

“She was wishing for you and me to be left in the public square in Iraq,” Coulter said about Reid, “which I think is interesting because I agree, I wouldn't want to go to a majority-Muslim country. I don't know why liberals want to turn this country into those countries.”

“And then in a separate post, I guess she liked or retweeted someone suggesting that, I don't know if it was just me or both of us, kill ourselves,” Coulter said accusingly.

OK, Bee’s use of the C-word was not the best way to express extreme disapproval of Ivanka’s behavior. But it’s not as though Bee “joked” that Trump or anyone else should be murdered. As for Reid, she has apologized for her old blog posts. While her “I was hacked” excuse is dubious, she has done nothing in her tenure on MSNBC to suggest she still holds those views.

Coulter, on the other hand, has publicly amassed quite a list of people she has longed to be slaughtered without apology, as far as I know:

In 2009, on Fox News, Coulter said about Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the ObamaCare architects, “Zeke Emanuel is on my death list. Hold the applause. I’m going to be on the death panel.”

In 2011, Coulter wrote about riots in London: "A few well-placed rifle rounds, and the rioting would end in an instant. A more sustained attack on the rampaging mob might save England from itself..."

In 2013, Coulter responded to a comment by then-MSNBC host Martin Bashir wondering if having a family member killed is “what it takes” to get a Republican to support gun control bill. “Let’s start with Meghan McCain!” Coulter quipped.

In 2002, Coulter was quoted as saying about the Oklahoma City bomber, “My only regret with Timothy McVeigh is he did not go to the New York Times Building.”

Media Matters has more of Coulter’s murder fantasies.

Attacks on women and minorities? Coulter has done that, too. The night that then-Governor Nikki Haley gave a rebuttal to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech, Coulter tweeted that Haley, born in America to Indian immigrants, should be deported.

Trump should deport Nikki Haley. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 13, 2016

The next day, Coulter said she was joking but, "if we could, I’d be open to it, don’t get me wrong." The day after that, Coulter told Fox News Radio host John Gibson, "Um, no" she wasn't joking.

And let’s not forget her “f---ing Jews” tweets when she complained about debate comments by Republican presidential candidates Mike Huckabee and Marco Rubio.

How many f---ing Jews do these people think there are in the United States? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 17, 2015

Coulter has also said she would prefer an America that is all Christian.

This goes beyond hypocrisy. It proves that this whole discussion was little more than a trumped-up excuse to demonize liberals under cover of conservative victimhood.

It's as relevant as ever.