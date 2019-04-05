Although former Fox News contributor, noted ignoramus and accused sexual harasser Herman Cain has some experience at the Federal Reserve, unlike Stephen Moore, the other unqualified former Fox Newser picked by Trump for another empty seat on the board, nobody should be any more reassured by this choice.

Bloomberg reported that from 1992 to 1996, Cain “served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, as well as deputy chairman and then chairman.” However, Think Progress called this an advisory position with no decision-making authority. But Cain's more significant credential was probably the pro-Trump super PAC Cain co-founded in September. Bloomberg notes that the PAC's website features a photo of Trump and states “We must protect Donald Trump and his agenda from impeachment.”

In 2013, Cain became a Fox News contributor. It’s not clear when that contract expired but he remains a frequent guest on the network. As such, he has a long trail of ignorant partisanship.

In 2016, Cain “diagnosed” Hillary Clinton as not healthy enough to run for president:

CAIN: She needs to get medical help. It’s one thing to have one coughing spell but to continue to have multiple coughing spells and they get long and long and longer, her staff is not being sensitive to the fact that maybe she needs to step back. They don’t want to do that because it might continue to add to a lot of the rhetoric and a lot of the perception that maybe she’s not healthy enough to do this.



In 2013, after Cain complained on The O’Reilly Factor about the “severe ignorance” of Obama supporters, The Rachel Maddow Show blog noted the irony:

[Cain] doesn’t know China has nuclear weapons. He said the U.S. can’t launch a military strike against Iran because it’s “very mountainous.” He thinks “Cuban” is a language. Asked about an international military conflict in Libya, he said, “I got all this stuff twirling around in my head.” Asked about foreign heads of state, he said he doesn’t care who “the president of Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan” is.

On top of all that, Cain has been accused multiple times of sexual harassment. Funny how abusive people are such a recurring theme in Trump World.

And speaking of abusive people, let’s not forget about incompetent hack Stephen Moore, Trump’s pick for the other open seat on the Federal Reserve board. Since our last post about Moore, when we reported about the $75,000 tax lien against him, quite a bit more has come out. From today's Washington Post:

A court in Fairfax County, Va., ordered Stephen Moore [in 2013] to sell his home in order to pay his ex-wife, Allison Moore, the money he legally owed her but had failed to pay for months. Stephen Moore ended up paying $217,000, although only after the court sent several police officers, two realtors and a locksmith to his home to change the locks and prepare the property for sale, records show.

[…]

Allison Moore says in the divorce filing that she was a good wife who “suffered emotional and psychological abuse by [Stephen Moore] throughout their marriage," including having to flee the family’s home with their youngest child in fall 2009.

Stephen Moore signed a document saying he "admits all allegations” in his ex-wife’s divorce complaint.

[…]

Stephen Moore has repeatedly praised marriage and homes with a “devoted husband and wife” as the best cure against poverty and other social ills. He wrote a commentary in the Washington Examiner titled “Marriage, the surest economic stimulus,” in October 2014, about a year after the court had to compel him to pay his ex-wife child support and alimony.

Allison Moore says her husband slept with his mistress in the family home and stated at a graduation ceremony for one of their sons, “I have two women, and what’s really bad is when they fight over you."

Trump’s best people!

(Cain image via screen grab)