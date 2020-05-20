Yesterday, after Neil Cavuto doubled down on his warnings about hydroxychloroquine, he had a friendly chat with Trump adviser Kevin Hassett in which Hassett suggested support for his boss’ dangerous use of the drug, saying, “I would consider [it] if I got sick.

Much of the discussion was about Hassett’s rosy predictions for the economy. But at about 5:31, Cavuto brought up the subject of hydroxychloroquine, without mentioning any of his concerns about the drug he had raised minutes before as well as the previous day, nor Donald Trump's childish tirade against him for doing so.

CAVUTO: I’d be remiss - the president mentioned that he wasn’t going to name names in the White House but that others were potentially taking hydroxychloroquine, so could I just ask you, are you?

HASSETT: Oh, you can and you know, Neil, I’m not a guy who ever dodges questions even of a personal nature. I traveled to the developing country a little while ago, I took some and I didn’t have any negative effects from it, but right now I am not taking one. I talked to my doctor about it and there were some other meds I’m taking that interacted in a way that he was a little concerned about but absolutely I understand why some people decide to take it in consultation with their doctor and right now I am not taking it but it’s something I would consider if I got sick.

CAVUTO: Are there others who are that you know of Kevin?

HASSETT: I’ve not spoken with anybody about it.

Hassett did not say he took hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus. The drug is recommended to prevent malaria, a disease that occurs in developing countries and that may have been its intended purpose. Or maybe not.

