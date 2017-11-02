Even after the bombshell revelations that Bill O’Reilly shelled out $32 million to settle sexual allegations from a mutual colleague, the same Sean Hannity who railed about Hollywood turning a blind eye to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct is planning to book O’Reilly for yet another chummy chat on the radio.

As Media Matters noticed, O’Reilly was booked on Hannity’s radio show today to discuss the New York City terror attack. O’Reilly has appeared on Hannity’s radio show three times since September 18 and once on his Fox News television show (but none since the $32 million settlement was made public).

I will join the @SeanHannity radio program today at 5:30p to discuss NYC terror attack.



Find your local station: https://t.co/jTgITgiWu4 — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 1, 2017

That appearance was “delayed” over “breaking news.”

Breaking news on Hannity has delayed my appearance today. We’ll update you when that will be. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 1, 2017

It’s hard to imagine what kind of news could be more “breaking” than the New York City terror attack. However, according to Hannity, there have been new developments in the phony Uranium One “scandal.” That’s the one that Hannity hopes to impeach “President Clinton” with.

We will have @BillOReilly on at a future date. @RepDeSantis is up next with more breaking news on #UraniumOne — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 1, 2017

I think it’s quite possible that Hannity was told by Fox not to have O’Reilly on the show and didn’t want to say so.

Regardless, one thing we can be certain of is that Hannity’s sanctimonious ranting over Hollywood tolerance of Harvey Weinstein was nothing less than a load of Hannity Hogwash.

Hannity may have forgotten, but we have not, that on October 16, 2017, when he made the Weinstein story the top story for his television show, Hannity ranted, “[M]ore Hollywood elites are being exposed as hypocrites responsible for covering up the deeds of a predator. […] Now sadly, not everyone is condemning the ‘casting couch’ culture in Hollywood.

On October 17, Hannity harangued about the “disturbing” “casting couch culture” in Hollywood.

On October 18, Hannity railed, “The media knew about it and they spiked this story on Weinstein. Hollywood knew about it.”

Maybe I missed it but I have not heard Hannity discuss any of the multiple harassment charges against O’Reilly. As Megyn Kelly said recently, $32 million is not the kind of money paid out for a nuisance case. Also, that $32 million was paid to Lis Wiehl, a Fox News analyst. In other words, Hannity’s colleague.

We have also not forgotten Hannity’s “amnesia” about the sexual harassment from Roger Ailes and, of course, the love of Hannity’s life, the Pussy Grabber In Chief, Donald Trump.

Media Matters also noted that “Former Fox contributor and current New York City mayoral candidate Bo Dietl, whom the network reportedly used to “look into the pasts” of women who filed sexual harassment lawsuits at Fox, will also appear on the show.).”

Apparently, the only sexual abusers Hannity disapproves of are Democrats.

Watch Hannity defend Trump’s sexual conduct – because Bill Clinton! – below, from the October 12, 2016 Hannity.

(Hannity image via screen grab)