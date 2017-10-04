Sean Hannity made a big show of not wanting to politicize the Las Vegas massacre last night. He was so anti-politicization that he spent seven minutes viciously attacking the media, the Clintons, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi and more for daring to suggest some new gun safety measures might be warranted.

Here are some excerpts from Hannity’s over-the-top, hate-mongering monologue last night, all done in the guise of sympathy for Las Vegas victims (transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com):

HANNITY: But first, in the midst of tragedy, the rush to politicize the worst shooting in American history is shameful. Now, the left has no shame and that is tonight’s very, very important live opening monologue. […] Now, some of these victims are still in the hospital clinging to life. We still don’t have all the facts. You know what, bodies weren’t even in the morgue yet. Parents were at hospitals with their kids that are hanging onto life. None of this mattered to the left in this country. Their impulse to politicize this tragedy as they do other tragedies is beyond the pale. They are using this tragedy, why? To score cheap political points and push a gun-control agenda. Don’t believe me? Watch this.

What despicable things is the left doing? Advocating for more gun safety. Hannity played a series of clips of various people in the media suggesting that tougher access to guns may help prevent similar tragedies.

A decent person would have respectfully disagreed with suggestions for preventing such carnage as we saw in Las Vegas. But not Hannity! He thought merely of how he could further besmirch (to use his own favorite word) people who dare to think differently than he does. While still pretending that he was not doing any politicizing.

HANNITY: Look at the statements coming from Democrats calling again for gun control just within hours after the massacre happened. This is so shameful. Elizabeth Warren, “Thoughts and prayers, they are NOT enough. Not when moms and dads will bury kids this week and more sons and daughters will grow up without parents.” Nancy Pelosi, she’s out there calling on Speaker Paul Ryan to create a select committee to examine gun violence in America. Hillary Clinton, she took things further, going after the NRA. Here’s what she tweeted. Quote, “Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside and stand up to the NRA and work together to try and stop all of this from happening again.” Beyond disgusting, inappropriate and pathetic. […] Here is my question. Do they have any decency?

Does Hannity have any decency? The evidence suggests he does not.

HANNITY: You know what? The right didn’t do what Bill Clinton did after the Oklahoma City bombing and blame talk radio and fertilizer. And guess what? We didn’t blame Barack Obama for tragedies that happen on his watch.

Wrong. Hannity and Fox regularly blamed Obama for tragedies.

By the way, shortly after this monologue, guest David Clarke accused the left of doing a "happy dance" over the massacre. Hannity didn't mind one itsy bitsy about that politicization.

Watch Hannity’s indecent “non-politicization” of tragedy below, from the October 2, 2017 Hannity.