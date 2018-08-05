Apparently, Fox guest and “comedian” Terrence K. Williams thinks that calling New York Times writer Sarah Jeong “Ling Ling” and “Crazy-nese” and referring to her diet of “fortune cookies” is funny. Oh, and so does Fox host Jesse Watters.

Predictably, Watters World host Jesse Watters joined the Fox News White Racial Victim club over Jeong’s old tweets which she has said were satiric. By the way, this is the same Jesse Watters who produced a shockingly racist video of a trip to Chinatown in October, 2016. He’s also the same Jesse Watters who, just a few days ago, praised Donald Trump’s immigration policies, “Because we don't bring in some guy's uncle from Zimbabwe.”

That Jesse Watters made out like he was smarting over Jeong’s 2014 tweets and the fact that the New York Times hired her. Watters made a face as he complained she had posted “some extremely racist stuff” – as if he hasn’t spent a good chunk of his career at Fox race baiting.

“Take it away,” Watters told Williams, all but giving the nod to him to make racial jokes. But, probably, Watters didn’t want quite the level of bigotry he got, given the recent directive from the CEO.

I guess Williams didn’t get the memo about the parameters of hate that is appropriate to unleash on Fox News.

WILLIAMS: I don’t know if this lady is Chinese, Japanese or Crazy-nese – something is wrong with this woman. And I can’t believe they would hire her. They’re a bunch of hypocrites.

[…]

There’s something wrong with them fortune cookies that Ling Ling is eating.

Watters cringed but he also laughed. “Terrence, I think you now got yourself in trouble,” Watters said. But he said it with indulgence, not offense.

Watters ended the segment then, saying, “I gotta run … I gotta go to break.” The discussion had only lasted a little more than two minutes.

Watch Watters’ attempt to hold himself up as an opponent of bigotry crumble on the air below, from the August 4, 2018 Watters World, via The Contemptor: