Fox News has reportedly reached a settlement of $2.5 million with former contributor Tamara Holder who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a Fox News Latino vice president two years ago.

The New York Times has the details of an alleged February, 2015 incident with Francisco Cortes, then-vice president of Fox News Latino, now terminated:

Ms. Holder has said that Mr. Cortes, who was close with Mr. Ailes, invited her into his office, shut the door, then poured shots of tequila for each of them, according to a document drafted by Ms. Holder’s lawyers that outlines her claims. A copy of the document was viewed by The Times. Ms. Holder has said that Mr. Cortes then got out of his chair, approached her chair, held the door shut with his left hand and used his right hand to push her mouth toward his penis, which he had taken out of his pants, according to the document. Ms. Holder fled the room.

As the Times also noted, Fox News is still dealing with the fallout from the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal. Not only did the scandal embolden Holder to come forward with claims she said she had previously feared to bring to the company’s attention, but there remains a possible criminal investigation into whether Fox News hid prior sexual harassment settlements from its share holders and/or conducted illegal surveillance.

By the way, Media Matters’ John Whitehouse pointed out that while this news was breaking, on International Women’s Day, Dennis Miller was griping on The O’Reilly Factor about feminists “stuck in a 1967 Virginia Slims ad.”

