Fox News needs to do some ‘splaining about its own enabling of sexual harassment, as well as the harassers’ ties to top Republicans, before it goes pointing fingers about Harvey Weinstein and Democrats.

Fox seems almost giddy over the Weinstein scandal. Not because they show much concern about the victims but because it’s good for new rounds of ammunition in its perpetual war against Democrats.

Yesterday, NewsHounds’ Priscilla took this screen grab from the FoxNews.com homepage. Notice the big concern is not about how such a thing happen for so long or even how women actresses may have been traumatized. No, the big message for Fox is Clinton and Obama ties to “rapist” Weinstein.

I previously noted Sean Hannity’s phony-baloney sanctimony over Weinstein that quacked a lot more like politicizing tragedy than concern for victims. But Hannity was far from alone in that effort, there were many others piling on.

This morning, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney actually admitted he’s enjoying the scandal because of how he can politicize it. He said, “This is a bombshell right in the middle of the liberal media and, of course, liberal Hollywood and I am loving every second of it.” He later clarified, “I want to make something very clear. In every segment since this disgusting story broke I have been crystal clear that I am appalled and outraged by what Harvey Weinstein allegedly did. My comment there was strictly about the liberal hypocrisy in the media and in Hollywood, and no one should construe it in any other way.”

In other words, yeah, he hates what Weinstein has done but he loves more “every second” of how it makes liberals look bad. Imagine if a CNN anchor said he loved “every second” of any of Trumps many sexual scandals.

And speaking of many sexual scandals, you might call Fox News Sexual Harassment Headquarters. In little more than a year, CEO Roger Ailes, top host Bill O’Reilly and host Eric Bolling have all been ousted after many reports of sexual abuse on their part. A lawsuit filed by former host Andrea Tantaros in 2016 described Fox as operating "like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult,steeped in intimidation, indecency, and misogyny."

Ailes’ abuse of women has been well documented. But he not only palled around with powerful Republicans, he was embedded with their operations. Consider this paragraph from a 2016 Politico article about Ailes, in his pre-Fox days:

After the election, Ailes remained an important adviser to [George H.W.] Bush. Crucially, in the weeks before the first Gulf War, Ailes convened focus groups to test which messages would most effectively make the case for using military force to drive Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait. A memo from Ailes to the president delineated those arguments that worked and those that didn’t, allowing Bush to refine his argument for his televised Oval Office address. In 1992, while assuming no formal position in the reelection campaign, Ailes persuaded Bush to deride Bill Clinton’s patriotism, which the president did by making baseless insinuations about a trip Clinton had taken as a young man to Russia.

For more on Fox News’ closeness to the GOP, check out the documentary Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch’s War on Journalism (for which I served as a researcher). It was produced in 2004 but it’s still relevant today.

In April, The Washington Post reported that Trump and Ailes are “still in touch.”

As for Trump, Fox News hasn’t let multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him interfere with the network’s cheerleading for him.

Trump’s milkshake BFF, Bill O’Reilly, got the heave-ho from Fox News only after a bombshell New York Times article made public multiple accusations against him that Fox had kept quiet. That started a cascade of attention and outside pressure.

In fact, Trump praised O’Reilly shortly before his departure in a New York Times interview: “I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” said Mr. Trump. … “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

Less than a year before Bolling’s departure, and after years of inappropriate behavior, he was reportedly up for a position in Trump’s Commerce Department.

But don’t expect any pictures of Trump or any other Republican official with Ailes or O’Reilly or Bolling to show up any time soon o Fox. You can, however, see videos of Hannity and O’Reilly together. On September 26, just weeks before the Weinstein poutrage, O’Reilly paid a very friendly, "Never Mind The Sexual Harassment" visit to the Hannity show. This was after Hannity had urged O'Reilly to return to Fox. There were lots of complaints about the NFL players protesting the national anthem during their chat. The phrase “sexual harassment” never came up.

(Roger Ailes caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)