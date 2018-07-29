Believe it or not, this screen grab is from an actual discussion on Fox News about "weather girl" Yanet Garcia whose pro gamer boyfriend broke up with her in order to play more Call of Duty.

The discussion occurred on Watters World Saturday night with host Jesse Watters and the pair of liars known as Diamond and Silk. If you're not familiar with these two, their comments just before getting to Garcia give a good clue. Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway provided “analysis” of a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren discussing Donald Trump’s race baiting: “It’s a shame that Pocahontas don’t even realizes [sic] that what the president’s doing is bringing the country together, following the law, something that they’re not used to doing.” Her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, “Mmhmmed” in agreement.

“I don’t think people are even buying it any more,” Watters, who has his own history of race baiting, said.

Then he moved on to talking about Garcia.

WATTERS: There is a woman, I think her name is Yanet Garcia. She is a weather girl. One of the most of famous weather girls, I think in the entire world and everybody wants to date her. She is a very eligible bachelorette as they say, so she gets together with this guy. This guy's name is Douglas Martin.

Douglas Martin is a video game player. He is a professional gamer. So, they are dating for a while and things are going great, and this guy Douglas dumps this woman here -- dumps, Yanet Garcia because he wants to dedicate more time to playing video games full time. Can you guys believe it?

“Well, listen, any time a man wants to play video games over you, that means he's just not that into you,” Diamond said, with Silk’s approval. Then Diamond lectured Garcia that men “keep dropping” her because she doesn’t keep her “goodies” to herself:

DIAMOND: What I can say is showing your goodies to everybody, acting like you're just some brand on a shelf instead of a diamond behind a glass, that's probably why people keep dropping your, you know what, so you might as well keep your goodies to yourself. You don't have to let the world see everything as a woman.

SILK: That's right. Some men, they like illusions instead of the real thing.

DIAMOND: Right.

Do you think they’d say that about Melania Trump?

Meanwhile, we kept seeing images such as these:

Watch Fox spend more than a minute labeling Garcia as “booty” below, via the July 28, 2018 Watters World.

Correction: This post originally described Garcia as a meteorologist, which she is not.