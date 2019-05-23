I recently noticed that Fox’s propaganda priest, Fr. Jonathan Morris, had been conspicuously absent from his Sunday gig on Fox News. I assumed that he was spending some quality time at some exotic and posh locale whilst pondering the gospel of Rupert Murdoch. So imagine my surprise when I learned that he is leaving the priesthood.

According to the Catholic website, Cruxnow, Morris has asked the Pope to relieve him of his priestly duties which started with the discredited Legion of Christ and ended with a lengthy gig as Fox News’ pre-eminent Catholic GOP/Christian right whisperer and Trump defender. (Note: the links are just a small sample of the many times that Fr. Morris used his Fox pulpit to promote right-wing talking points.)

In a statement released on May 17th, Morris explained that he has been struggling with “the commitments that the Catholic priesthood demands, especially not being able to marry and have a family.” He did note that his decision was “not about an existing relationship” but “peace and spiritual freedom.”

Father Jonathan Morris spent years spinning the truth in service of an agenda. Now he’s being true to himself and for that I give him credit and wish him the best.