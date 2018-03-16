Fox claims that its published report on former FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s firing - hours before the news broke - was “prepared on standby in the event that Andrew McCabe was fired” and “the result of a technical error.” Who believes that story? Nah, me neither.

CNN's Oliver Darcy tweeted the news earlier today:

The article was subsequently removed. According to Mediaite, it was up for about 45 minutes. FoxNews.com editor-in-Chief and VP of Fox News digital Noah Kotch (the same guy who's obsessed with the female-sexual-predator stories) issued a statement to Mediaite:

FoxNews.com accidentally published on Friday evening a draft version of a news report that was being prepared on standby in the event that Andrew McCabe was fired. This mistake was the result of a technical error. The article was never surfaced on the website, and it was immediately taken down. We sincerely regret this serious error.

Then, low and behold, McCabe was actually fired.

Of course, Fox is delighted.

