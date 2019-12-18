The House of Representatives will almost certainly impeach Donald Trump today or, more accurately, this evening.

NOTE: This post will stay at the top of the page until 8 PM but there will be at least one later post today that will appear underneath it.

I’ll be dipping in and out of the proceedings.

According to Brian Stelter, Fox’s coverage will begin at 9 AM. Bret Baier and Chris Wallace will lead the coverage with contributions from Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer and Julie Banderas. “Constitutional expertise and legal commentary” are to be provided by Andrew McCarthy and Trey Gowdy.

Apparently, the commentary of Fox’s senior judicial analyst, Andrew Napolitano, who just happens to believe Trump deserves impeachment, will not be a part of the coverage.

Politico predicts the final vote will occur between 6:30 and 7:30 PM ET.

The live streaming below is via The Washington Post.

Donald Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.