It’s hard to know which was worse: Donald Trump’s uber-loyalty to Russia or his suggestion that there is nothing much wrong with a murderous regime operating in the United States.

In a preview of Bill O’Reilly’s Super Bowl interview with Trump, Trump once again announced his fealty to Russia and Vladimir Putin. “He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not,” Trump offered.

This, during the same week that Trump fumed at important ally Australia, and threatened to invade another one, Mexico.

“Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS which is a major fight and Islamic terrorism all over the world,” Trump continued. “That’s a good thing.”

“Will I get along with him? I have no idea,” Trump added, presumably to deflect continuing questions about his ties to a country that interfered with our election system.

“He’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer,” O’Reilly said.

Trump’s reply was stunning:

TRUMP: A lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?

Besides this shocking suggestion that our president thinks the U.S. is no better than Russia, this is also a frightening acceptance of Putin’s assassinations of dissenters.

It’s also another frightening reminder that we need to know and must keep demanding to know more about Trump’s relationship with Russia. After all, Trump shrugged off Putin’s murderous behavior just two weeks after complaining about American “carnage” in his inaugural speech.

But one thing we can be sure of: Fox and its Trumpsters will almost certainly forget about how much they care about declarations of “American exceptionalism.”

Watch the preview below, from Bill O’Reilly’s interview with Trump which will air later today: