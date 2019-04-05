Were Diamond and Silk lying or just shockingly ignorant again when they told Fox & Friends viewers that “with the Earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, OK, 365 days of the year, we subject to feel climate changing a little bit?”

The lying duo who once opined that Russia got its nukes from Hillary Clinton was Fox & Friends’ idea of credible experts to attack Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal. The discussion began with a clip from an Instagram video of Ocasio-Cortez comparing climate change deniers to those who opposed the civil rights struggle.

Cohost Steve Doocy didn’t mention a single scientific credential held by either member of the real-life sisters who make up the pair. Apparently, being black Trump lovers was all the expertise needed for Donald Trump’s morning policy briefing.

Here’s the "scientific insight" the dishonest dumb-dumbs gave the viewers (via Media Matters):

LYNETTE HARDAWAY (DIAMOND, FOX NATION PERSONALITY): Listen, you have to realize that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she's reckless, she's clueless, and she have a vacuous mindset.

ROCHELLE RICHARDSON (SILK, FOX NATION PERSONALITY): Right.

HARDAWAY: First of all, civil rights have nothing to do with climate change. First of all. And then second of all, her Green New Deal is a green new scam that we must stay away from. Now, I know that she's worried about climate change, but she need to talk to Mother Nature.

RICHARDSON: That's right.

HARDAWAY: Because with the Earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, OK, 365 days of the year, we subject to feel climate changing a little bit. But not to the tune where we have to dismantle everything and start the Earth back over again. It's a absolutely no for us.

OK, scammers gotta scam and who am I to attack a pair of “social media stars,” as cohost Ainsley Earhardt described them, for cashing in on being part of the 7% of African Americans who approve of Trump?

But there’s no excuse for anyone on Fox News to pretend they’re anything else.

Yet, as Hardaway called the Green New Deal a “scam,” Earhardt murmured her approval.

There was a long moment of silence after Hardaway offered her ridiculous and grammar-challenged pronouncement on the cause of climate change. But not one of the three cohosts questioned a word.

Eventually, Earhardt (who once criticized President Obama’s de-segregation efforts in Westchester County) prodded the sisters to attack AOC on race. “What do you think about, she was talking about how our grandkids are gonna look back if we don’t take this seriously, if we resist taking action on climate change, our grandchildren are gonna look at us the way we might look at great grandparents that might have protested civil rights changes?” Earhardt asked.

The sisters might not know much about climate change or Russia or Hillary Clinton or nuclear weapons but they surely recognize a prompt to start racial and political hate mongering when they hear one and they know how to exploit it:

HARDAWAY: Well, first of all, when we talk about civil rights, let’s talk about the Democrat party –

RICHARDASON: That’s right.

HARDAWAY: - that did not want black people to have civil rights.

RICHARDSON: That’s right.

HARDAWAY: So some of the things that she’s conjuring up and talking about, she represent the party that bestowed these types of uh, foolery and ignorance on black people.

RICHARDSON: Mmm Hmmm.

HARDAWAY: So she need to look at her own party if she want to bring up civil rights. Don’t look at the climate, look at her own Democrat party.

RICHARDSON: That’s right.

Not one of the three cohosts pointed out that the anti-civil rights Democrats long ago became Republicans.

Instead, cohost Brian Kilmeade changed the subject to prod the sisters to attack Beto O’Rourke’s criticisms of Trump’s bigotry against immigrants

Hardaway declared that O’Rourke “reminds me of a slave owner” because he wants to have immigrants work for “slave wages.”

No push back from the hosts there, either.

This time, cohost Steve Doocy asked for the ladies' “thoughts” on Trump’s threat to close the border with Mexico and/or put tariffs on cars coming in.

Not surprisingly, the pair called that “a great idea.” “He can shut down immigration altogether!” Hardaway opined. She then offered up her deepest thoughts on the economic aspects of immigration.

Watch the “analysis” below, from the April 5, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.