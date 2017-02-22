Donald Trump finally went to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (a visit he canceled on Martin Luther King Day) and he gave a shout out to Alveda King, the conservative, Trump-supporting niece of Martin Luther King, so how on earth could anyone think he’s a racist? That was the question that Bill O’Reilly seemed to puzzle over Tuesday night.

Of course, if O’Reilly really wanted to know why people think Trump is a racist, he could have asked somebody who does. Instead, he interviewed Alveda King. She happens to be a Fox News contributor as well as a Trump supporter. While gushing over the shout out, King and O'Reilly each ignored how Trump mispronounced her name as “Alvayda,” instead of “Alveeda.”

Ms. King made it pretty clear that the only civil rights she cares about are those of fetuses. She wasted little time telling the Fox viewers that she is “the director of civil rights for the unborn.”

You may recall that King criticized President Barack Obama’s speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma by complaining, “What the president did not say, there is a whole group of people – over 55 million – who have been denied the right to vote because they’ve been denied the right to live. The little babies in the womb.”

When asked why she supported Trump, King pointed to his plan to defund Planned Parenthood as the primary reason.

But O’Reilly pressed King for more about what he once called “this racism business.”

O’REILLY: Now many in the African American community do not like President Trump. Some are even calling him a racist. I never could figure that out. There is no history of that in the man’s background. Just like today, they were calling him an anti-Semite … and I’m going, what are you talking about? It’s ridiculous. But they do it. So, why are some African Americans so vehemently opposed to the president?

Instead of an explanation, King gave a bizarre response about resolving her differences with MLK’s Clinton-supporting daughter non-violently. “It’s the violence that has to stop,” King said.

What violence? What is it with all these Trumpsters who keep bringing up violence that never happened?

According to King, it’s only because of “fake news” that anyone thinks Trump is a racist. When asked who is putting out the fake news, she cited only social media. “Just accusing him of being a racist without doing real homework, real investigation,” she accused.

Actually, there are so many examples of Trump’s racism that have been investigated and documented, you have to wonder what’s wrong with O’Reilly that he refuses to see them.

Oh, snap.

Watch it below, from the February 21, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor.