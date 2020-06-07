Fox News' Martha MacCallum would only trot out “you could abort every black baby and the crime rate would go down” Bill Bennett to comment on race in America if she were looking for a white guy with a chip on his shoulder against black people. And that’s exactly what she got.

In case you’ve forgotten, moral crusader/high-rolling gambler Bennett’s history on race, in 2007, he sanctimoniously announced that he opposes abortion for African Americans as well as everyone else, even though that means a higher crime rate:

BENNETT: I do know that it's true that if you wanted to reduce crime, you could -- if that were your sole purpose, you could abort every black baby in this country, and your crime rate would go down. That would be an impossible, ridiculous, and morally reprehensible thing to do, but your crime rate would go down.

Rather than apologize, he defended himself with a falsehood and suggested that because he opposed the idea, he was on the right side of morality.

That Bill Bennett was “straight news anchor” MacCallum’s guest last week to discuss the George Floyd protests that have broken out around the U.S.. After attacking former Defense Secretary James Mattis for criticizing Donald Trump, Bennett laid into the protesters and revealed he still has a deep-seated resentment toward African Americans:

“This claim that this is a fundamentally racist nation is crazy, it’s wrong,” Bennett announced.

Instead of pointing out why the protesters and prominent African Americans such as Bakari Sellers feel otherwise, “ultimate professional” MacCallum prompted for more: “We hear a lot about systemic racism. Do you believe that there’s systemic racism in this country?”

Bennett interrupted. “Nonsense, nonsense,” he said.

When MacCallum had finished her question, he continued telling viewers, without challenge, that racism is over. For extra Fox credit, he lectured blacks on morality and blamed former President Barack Obama:

BENNETT: No, there isn't. Take a look at the progress of black Americans since 1965 or 1968. The growth of the black middle class. I remember I did a study in education. If you have a B average graduating from high school and you're black, you have a better chance of going to college then if you’re white.

There’s no systemic racism, there are individual racists, but this is a big lie because we refuse to talk about the things that are real like family formation, non-family formation, the fact that there’s more crime in the city, the fact that there’s other problems. But, you know, Obama had eight years, Martha, and he had Democrats in charge for a lot of that. You know, what happened then? Not much.

Obama has been out of office for nearly 3.5 years. Rather than question why Bennett put all the blame on Obama or ask about Trump’s responsibility, MacCallum murmured her agreement as Bennett spoke. Then she thanked him for his thoughts and ended the discussion.

Earlier that day, Fox hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld whitesplained to viewers that institutional racism is over. There was plenty more of that message on Fox, too.

You can watch MacCallum whitewash and promote Bennett’s racial antagonism below, from the June 3, 2020 The Story with Martha MacCallum, via Media Matters. Underneath are Bennett’s comments about aborting black babies, from the September 29, 2005 broadcast of Salem Radio Network's Bill Bennett's Morning in America, via Media Matters.

(Bennett image via screen grab)