Texas is suffering unimaginable damage from Hurricane Harvey as i write this. But to Fox News Insider, "the official blog" of Fox News, the top story is about has-been actor Scott Baio's smear of Hillary Clinton.

Here's how Fox describes the Insider:

Fox News Insider is the official blog of Fox News Channel. Established in June 2010, Fox News Insider keeps you totally up to date on what's happening on FNC! As the news breaks, we've got you covered with the latest reports and powerful reaction from America's most watched and most trusted cable news network.

As I write this, and unprecedented flooding in Houston is poised to become even more catastrophic , this is what the official blog of Fox News Channel considers "the latest":

Of course, the "former KKK member" Baio referred to is Senator Robert Byrd. But in trying to brand Clinton a racist, Baio conveniently left out the fact that Byrd renounced his membership decades before he died. Upon his death, he was hailed by the NAACP as a "champion for civil rights and liberties."

Not that the bigoted, sexist Baio would likely care about anyone's civil rights. And, of course, he was not corrected by the bigoted, sexist host, Jesse Watters.

Instead, in a segment that aired Saturday night, in the midst of Hurricane Harvey, these two jerks delighted in smearing the former First lady, former senator from New York, former secretary of state and the woman who trounced Donald Trump in the popular vote.

Here's how it opened:

WATTERS: Her voices sounds like Siri, you know, on your phone... like a robot. BAIO: I have a theory about this, Jesse. ...I think she's a Terminator. WATTERS: She could be. Attack of the killer robots. BAIO: I've never seen her eat food.

Shortly afterward, the two went on to knock political correctness.

Oh, and they ended the discussion by laughing over Baio's request to give Juan Williams (Watters' cohost on The Five) a nuggie because "he was mean to my wife."

Nobody said a thing about why Williams was "mean." It's probably because after Baio suggested that the death of protester Heather Heyer at the Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally was a false flag operation, and a Sandy Hook mother chided Baio's wife, the wife attacked her, saying, "Maybe your children are in a better place."

Don't you feel totally up to date already?

By the way, Fox was also hate tweeting about Hillary Clinton on another subject as Houston flooded.

If you have the stomach for it, watch this hideous discussion below, from the August 26, 2017 Watters World.