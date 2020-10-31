Other than the thought of four more years of Trump in the White House, there's nothing scarier than a Trump rally. Fortunately, The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper went to one of Trump's final rallies of the 2020 campaign and found plenty of humor in it - including supporters' inability to explain the Hunter Biden scandal Fox and Trump can't shut up about.
Interestingly, Klepper also noted that the crowd was quite a bit more subdued than at other Trump rallies he has attended. “It’s eerily quiet. You can hear a QAnon push notification ding in someone’s pocket," he quipped. One supporter said, "I think people are exhausted." His companion added, "And I'm ready to move on."
Watch it below, for some Halloween frights and laughs.
Susenter38 commented 2020-10-31 22:27:40 -0400
