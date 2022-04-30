There were lots of digs at Fox News at tonight's White House Correspondents Dinner but I thought President Biden landed the best shot.

BIDEN: Everyone had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted. So, if you're at home watching this, and you're wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They're all here - vaccinated and boosted, all of 'em.

The room erupted in cheers and applause.

BIDEN: Fox News, I'm really sorry your preferred candidate lost the last election. To make it up to you, I'm happy to give my chief of staff to you all so he can tell Sean Hannity what to say every day.

The camera cut to Fox anchor John Roberts. He did not look amused.

President Biden notes every #WHCD attendee is vaccinated and boosted, including Fox News. "They're all here. Vaccinated and boosted." pic.twitter.com/kr0IkQxkwA — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2022

The entire program is underneath. While I would ordinarily just include the remarks of Biden and Trevor Noah (they both did a great job, IMO), there were some other important moments, especially the honoring of the first two Black women in the White House press corps.

