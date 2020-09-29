Pete Buttigieg did another terrific job on Fox News this evening, this time neatly sidestepping “objective host” Martha MacCallum’s efforts to paint him as an opponent of Joe Biden’s positions and then ending it with a searing critique of Mike Pence.

At about 4:58, MacCallum asked Buttigieg how he liked playing Mike Pence in debate preparation for the vice presidential debate.

BUTTIGIEG: I’m not going to give any behind the scenes stuff … look, I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do next week. You’ve got a professed Christian who’s going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star. You’ve got the person who has been placed in charge of the coronavirus task force leading the national response for our country, this country, having the worse coronavirus outbreak in the world.

So on the issues, he’s in a tough spot. But also I’m saying, he’s obviously an effective politician and an effective debater. That’s part of why he is where he is.

You can see why Buttigieg is one of my favorite Fox News guests below, from the September 29, 2020 The Story with Martha MacCallum.

