Fox News host Chris Wallace called out Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar when he referred to President-elect Joe Biden as “Vice President Biden.” Wallace also characterized Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus as a “massive failure.”

During the interview, Wallace brought up the surge in coronavirus cases and “asked” Azar, “Isn’t this the result of a massive failure by President Trump and his administration?” Later, Wallace asked, “If President Trump had worn a mask then and urged everyone to wear a mask then, back in April, the way Joe Biden is right now, wouldn’t we be in much better shape?”

Azar responded to that last question by saying, “Well, Chris, I welcome Vice President Biden to the club. Since the middle of April, the president’s guidelines for re-opening have called for masks. The president has called masks patriotic acts. Every one of his top advisors, we’re out there saying wear your masks. We talk about the data. You know, Chris, at one meter, if two people wear the mask it can reduce viral transmission by 72%, protecting both the source and the recipient. We’ve got the data, masks work, we encourage people please wear a mask.”

Wallace interrupted twice, saying, “He’s the president-elect, sir, he’s the president-elect.” When Azar finished, Wallace said, “First of all, President-elect Joe Biden, Secretary Azar.”

We’ve previously reported on the tension at Fox News about calling Biden “president-elect.” Wallace made it clear which side he’s on.

You can watch the interview below, from the December 6, 2020 Fox News Sunday.