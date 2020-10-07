For more ultimate news saturation, we’ve got a debate tonight between Kamala Harris and, straight from COVID Central, Mike Pence. Watch it here or just share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.
I doubt Pence will make a total fool of himself, as his favorite p***y grabber did last week, but he's slick and Harris is a tough former prosecutor so there will probably be some notable moments.
The action starts at 9 PM ET and will go 90 minutes without interruption.
I’ll be sharing my reactions in the comments section. I look forward to seeing yours.
You can watch the debate below, via C-Span.
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 23:21:28 -0400 · Flag
Hannity is over the moon. He’s got DJTJ on, which I will post about tomorrow. For now, I’m signing off.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 23:01:41 -0400 · Flag
I’ve never actually spent that much time focussed on him before, but that did not look like a well man. The picture above says it all.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:40:29 -0400 · Flag
Nicolle Wallace said Pence was flaccid.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:39:44 -0400 · Flag
Karen Pence came on stage without a mask.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:36:39 -0400 · Flag
I missed the fly in Pence’s hair, LOL.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:34:50 -0400 · Flag
I thought Harris probably came out better but some of her answers could have been punchier.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:31:13 -0400 · Flag
Some friends of mine have been commenting on Pence’s pink eye and saying that it’s a symptom of COVID.
Marge Arnold commented 2020-10-07 22:22:30 -0400 · Flag
OMG. All I can think of is all the flies that swarmed the windows in the demon house in Amityville Horror. Are they gonna swarm Pence?
Marge Arnold commented 2020-10-07 22:14:22 -0400 · Flag
The American people should be asked their opinion after Joe is elected if they would like to see the court packed. I say yes. That’s one vote.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 22:12:43 -0400 · Flag
And the apparent truth that the blob has also paid multiple women to have his fetuses aborted.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:09:01 -0400 · Flag
Pence says he’s proud to work with a president “who stands for the sanctity of life.” I hope Harris zings him with the 210,000 dead Americans and the dead troops.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 22:08:30 -0400 · Flag
From the Palmer Report
palmerreport.com
We’re barely half an hour into the VP debate, and three things are already clear. First, Mike Pence has decided to run his mouth almost nonstop, routinely going far over his time limit, ignoring the moderator’s instructions, and interrupting Kamala Harris while she’s speaking.
Second, this moderator is a complete joke. She keeps letting Mike Pence walk all over her in terms of interruptions, running long, and nonstop lies. Even more bizarrely, the moderator has been insistent on holding Kamala Harris as tightly to the rules as possible, even as Pence is allowed to do whatever he wants.
Third, even though this debate is a complete joke so far, Kamala Harris is undoubtedly winning it. She’s taken advantage of the comparatively limited time she’s been given, and she’s landed several shots at Pence. No one can possibly be enjoying watching this joke of a debate, but the one thing they’ll remember when it’s over is Kamala’s “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” line.
palmerreport.com
We’re barely half an hour into the VP debate, and three things are already clear. First, Mike Pence has decided to run his mouth almost nonstop, routinely going far over his time limit, ignoring the moderator’s instructions, and interrupting Kamala Harris while she’s speaking.
Second, this moderator is a complete joke. She keeps letting Mike Pence walk all over her in terms of interruptions, running long, and nonstop lies. Even more bizarrely, the moderator has been insistent on holding Kamala Harris as tightly to the rules as possible, even as Pence is allowed to do whatever he wants.
Third, even though this debate is a complete joke so far, Kamala Harris is undoubtedly winning it. She’s taken advantage of the comparatively limited time she’s been given, and she’s landed several shots at Pence. No one can possibly be enjoying watching this joke of a debate, but the one thing they’ll remember when it’s over is Kamala’s “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” line.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 22:03:14 -0400 · Flag
Agreed, Ellen. She’s showing empathy, something not one of The Great Blob’s bunch would recognise if it jumped up and give them a haircut.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 22:00:22 -0400 · Flag
Now, she’s talking Russian bounties on US soldiers.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:59:39 -0400 · Flag
Harris now working in “suckers and losers” in response to Pence attacking Obama/Biden over Iran nuclear deal.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 21:59:03 -0400 · Flag
Where’s that goddamn kill switch, Susan??
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 21:57:44 -0400 · Flag
Look down the barrel, Kamala. When Ol’ Handsome Joe did it, the difference was immediate. You’re talking to us (and US), not the referee.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:57:00 -0400 · Flag
I actually think Harris has struck the right note in her responses. But that’s just me.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:55:41 -0400 · Flag
John McKee, that’s what I had to do. Fortunately, my TV reception is back now.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:54:59 -0400 · Flag
Harris hammering Trump for taking the word of Putin over Intel community.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 21:54:09 -0400 · Flag
Got this sorted now. I’ve got two tabs open on this topic – one to listen and one to update the comments.
John McKee commented 2020-10-07 21:52:43 -0400 · Flag
I’m with Marge. This plastic prick is just his master’s voice put through a smoother filter.
Marge Arnold commented 2020-10-07 21:46:15 -0400 · Flag
Why don’t they have a mic cut button? Why isn’t the moderator more assertive and authoritative getting Pence to shut his yap when he’s supposed too? Why isn’t Harris? Arragh
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:44:21 -0400 · Flag
Pence asked if he believes climate change is an existential threat, he talks about Biden raising taxes and accusing Biden of banning fracking.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:43:10 -0400 · Flag
Harris: We have seen a pattern with this administration which is they don’t believe in science (talking about climate change).
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:40:13 -0400 · Flag
Pence said Trump will “continue to listen to science” on climate change. I really don’t understand how his nose isn’t always growing.
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:37:53 -0400 · Flag
My effing Dish receiver just decided to “run a system check and will reboot shortly. This will take several minutes.”
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:35:38 -0400 · Flag
Pence interrupted Harris when she was trying to clarify that Biden is not raising everyone’s taxes (true).
Ellen commented 2020-10-07 21:27:11 -0400 · Flag
Harris turned question about transparency about health into Trump’s tax returns. Very deft.