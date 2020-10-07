For more ultimate news saturation, we’ve got a debate tonight between Kamala Harris and, straight from COVID Central, Mike Pence. Watch it here or just share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.

I doubt Pence will make a total fool of himself, as his favorite p***y grabber did last week, but he's slick and Harris is a tough former prosecutor so there will probably be some notable moments.

The action starts at 9 PM ET and will go 90 minutes without interruption.

I’ll be sharing my reactions in the comments section. I look forward to seeing yours.

You can watch the debate below, via C-Span.