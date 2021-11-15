Chris Wallace did a good job of grilling Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton yesterday, except for one thing: Wallace never noted Paxton’s blatant hypocrisy in demanding people have the right to kill others by spreading COVID germs while also denying women the right to make their own reproductive health care choices.

Wallace began the interview with a clip of White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “asking” Republicans who oppose vaccine mandates why they are “getting in the way of saving lives, getting in the way of us making sure that the economy is working as well and getting out of the pandemic.”

“How to answer that question, sir?” Wallace asked.

Paxton kept trying to weasel out of answering questions about Texas’ extremist laws by saying he’s not in the legislature – which never deterred Wallace. But Paxton seemed proud to display his pro-death-by-COVID agenda:

PAXTON: Well, first of all, I’m not in the legislature, so I can’t quite answer for our legislature. But I think that they want people to have choices over their own decisions as to their health care with their doctor’s advice. And so people have different opinions about what that should be for them and it shouldn’t be made by the federal government from – from Joe Biden’s desk.

Wallace played a clip of Paxton saying, “I would urge businesses, don’t listen to the president. He’s bullying Americans. He’s bullying businesses. And what they should do is take care of their own businesses, take care of their own workers.”

Wallace highlighted the hypocrisy of accusing Biden of “bullying Americans” while supporting Abbott’s bullying of Texans by banning any Texas business from issuing a vaccine mandate and banning school districts from mandating face masks. The two went back and forth. During the exchange, Paxton said this:

PAXTON: [Businesses] should definitely consider their employees because we’re in a situation right now with our economy where we can’t afford to lose transportation employees or health care workers or law enforcement officers.

In other words, we can’t afford to lose employees unless they die from COVID.

Eventually, Wallace moved on to Texas' recently-passed abortion law “that deputizes anyone, however disconnected from it … for suing anyone who assists in an abortion.

And guess what? Paxton doesn’t care a fig about women’s health care decisions. And even if you think abortion is murder, don’t forget Paxton is just fine with people spreading potentially fatal diseases for the sake of “choices over their own decisions as to their health care.”

PAXTON: I applaud the legislature for – for doing anything they can to protect human life.

Wallace pressed Paxton pretty hard to say whether he supports the abortion law and whether there should be an exception for rape and incest “as there are in most abortion laws in the country" but not in Texas.

Suddenly, Paxton is pro-life to the max!

PAXTON: I think it’s very important to protect life. I think this bill is defensible and I think we’re going to – we are going to do a really good defending it.

Somehow, Wallace missed the glaring double standard. But I also applaud him for confronting Paxton about criminal allegations against him. He has successfully delayed a criminal trial for securities fraud and, more recently, has been accused of bribery by some of his own former top officials.

Paxton did not deny any wrongdoing.

PAXTON: Look, I’ve been dealing with this kind of fight. When you go out and do the types of things that I’ve done, you’re going to be challenged. You’re going to have issues like this pop up. And – and I’ve – this happened seven years ago, almost seven years ago. I was re-elected when it happened. And I think we’ve done a great job defending the state of Texas. That's what I'm going to talk about, what my job is to do for the state of Texas.

You can watch the slimy hypocrite below, from the November 14, 2021 Fox News Sunday.