In a classic case of projection, Tucker Carlson accused Democrats of “festering hatred” that has driven them “bananas” - as he ignored the facts and wrongly claimed they have been rooting for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to die, so that Speaker Nancy Pelosi becomes president.

On Friday night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show, Carlson sneered, “There are some who are rooting for the president’s demise and the vice president’s demise so that Nancy Pelosi might become president. That sounds insane, and it is, but they put it on MSNBC anyway.”

His “proof” was a selectively edited clip of MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asking Speaker Pelosi, earlier Friday, whether she has been contacted by the White House about “continuity of government” because Trump’s case of COVID-19 is “a very serious health threat” and, obviously, Pence’s health is a matter of concern, too.

In order to misrepresent and smear Democrats, Carlson conveniently overlooked the context of Ruhle’s question, which was about the White House incompetence on the pandemic. More importantly, he conveniently ignored how Pelosi mostly deflected on "continuity" and emphasized how “tragic” the situation is. This is the full exchange:

PELOSI: This is tragic. It’s very sad, but it also is something that, again, going into crowds unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen. Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.

RUHLE: I want to talk about the Heroes bill in the moment, but this is a very serious health threat. You are second in line for the presidency. Has the White House contacted you about the continuity of government?

PELOSI: No, they haven’t, but that is an ongoing – not with the White House but with the military, quite frankly, in terms of the – or some officials in the government. But that – no, let us just all pray for the president’s health. Thank God the vice president has tested negatively and the second lady as well.

So, again, that continuity of government is always in place. I always say it’s a relic of the past, but nonetheless they say we have our job we have to do and this is what we’ll do. So, I wouldn't go so much to that, but I do – I do think that it’s really important for people to know that every infection is a sad one. The president of the United States, of course, but every single one. Now, we’ve gone over such a high number in our country of infections. Every one of them a sad occasion.

Carlson continued with his pernicious projection. He accused Democrats of “political opportunism” and “spiritual sickness.” He added, “Hatred, festering hatred has driven these people bananas truly.”

In his malicious zeal to demonize Democrats, Carlson also ignored former President Barack Obama, who tweeted a wish for Trump’s “speedy recovery. …we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.” Similar thoughts were expressed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and a slew of other prominent Democrats.

So who’s the one truly driven bananas by festering hatred?

You can watch Carlson spew his poison below, from the October 2, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.

(Carlson image via screen grab)