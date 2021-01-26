Yesterday evening, the House of Representatives delivered an article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate. But less than an hour later, Tucker Carlson ignored the subject altogether.

As you can see, the article of impeachment (Trump's second impeachment) arrived at the Senate well into the 7 PM ET hour. In case you can't read it, the time stamp says 7:10 PM ET.

But Carlson, whose show begins at 8, didn't think it newsworthy enough to discuss. Here's a tweet from Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence:

According to a transcript search the word "impeachment" wasn't said a single time on Tucker Carlsons show tonight — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 26, 2021

Or maybe Carlson just hadn't had enough time to compose his talking points. In the following hour, Sean Hannity got to it after fear mongering about violent crime “now spiraling out of control in many of America's major cities.”

HANNITY: Coming up, we will have the very latest details from the Democrats' unconstitutional post-presidential impeachment charade -- by the way, which is falling apart. It is now officially blowing up in the faces of Biden and every other Democrat in the swamp.

Speaking of crime, just a reminder that Hannity still hasn’t apologized for smearing murder victim Seth Rich in an effort to let Russia off the hook for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Never forget that this is the kind of fake patriot, fake law and order supporter this guy is.

As for Laura Ingraham, she seems to have had plenty of time to target her hate mongering against impeachment. She claimed the “kangaroo impeachment trial” will allow Democrats “to play the victim despite evidence [sic] of any serious ongoing threat.” Also, “it furnishes them with a backdoor way to execute their next agenda item: purging the military of any political opponents.”

Well, that’s a nice deflection from Trump’s inciteful behavior and the murderous behavior on January 6 of his supporters, many of whom probably watch her show.

But if Ingraham bothered to talk to the people actually trying to keep us safe, rather than the ones spouting the political talking points she approves of, she would know that real evidence shows that right-wing extremism is growing. Oh, and her beloved Donald Trump made the problem worse. Here’s how a ProPublica article summed it up a few days ago: “White supremacists are building international networks to spread their violent ideology. Efforts at transatlantic counterterrorism cooperation hit an obstacle: the politics of the Trump Administration.”

More specifically, this week, one of the Capitol insurrectionists was arrested and charged with threatening to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Is that the kind of behavior Ingraham and her colleagues want more of? Surely they know that's what they'll likely get sweeping it under the rug, denying there's a problem, while inciting more hate for their common enemy.

You can watch the opening comments of Ingraham and Hannity below, from the January 25, 2021 The Ingraham Angle and Hannity shows.

(Carlson image via screen grab)